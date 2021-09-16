Farm 13: Nego do Borel caresses Dayane Mello’s face on the bed and gets a ‘come over there’ from the model; watch

I could have slept without that! Dayane Mello has already arrived in ‘A Fazenda 13’… After making a big deal out of Rico Melquiades and MC Gui during the surprise voting, the model from Santa Catarina also made a very good comeback in Nego do Borel this Tuesday (14th ).

The out came late at night, when Solange, Borel, Victor Pecoraro, Dynho, Mussunzinho and Dayane were already isolated from the rest of the group and preparing to sleep in the stall. While they distributed themselves on the mats in the stable, the singer tried to approach the pawn, who, without hesitation, cut off the advances.

“Friend, do you want to go outside and talk for a while and then you’ll come?”, Borel invited as he made his bed, right next to Dayane’s. The brunette soon tried to refuse the invitation, in a short and rude way. “Not”, she snapped, facing the artist. Geez!

Nego do Borel: Friend, do you want to go outside and talk for a while and then you come?

Dayane: NO That I’m NOT felt in her patata😉✈️#dayAndFarm pic.twitter.com/XzUmGRvmff — Claudia 🍷 (@Cla_MultiFandom) September 15, 2021

The refusal, however, did not stop Nego do Borel from trying to warm up the atmosphere with the beauty once again. With the lights off, the carioca turned towards Mello during the morning of today (15), reached out and tried to caress her face. In the act, it is possible to see Dayane, clearly annoyed, pulling her hand away from her colleague in confinement. Check out:

Nego do Borel pets Dayane Melo and she takes the singer’s hand away from her face pic.twitter.com/BjnWctvdHu — I gossiped (@official gossip) September 15, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Over the past few hours, the video has had a lot of impact on social media. The artist, who joined the RecordTV reality show to try to rehabilitate his image after he was accused of domestic violence by Duda Reis and also an old partner, became the target of criticism and condemnation, while Dayane received public support.

“I hate Nego do Borel so much for forcing me to hug Dayane, at dawn she was sleeping and he tried to caress her, I abuse that, he keeps hanging around the girl everywhere”, wrote a Twitter user. “If Dayane kicks Nego do Borel in the face, Carelli says he’ll wipe it off”, commented another.

I’m so big hatred of Borel Nego for being forced to hug Dayane at dawn she was sleeping and he tried to caress her, abuse that, staying around the girl everywhere. pic.twitter.com/eVpUWmYBri — Mouth with clogs 👡 (@bocadetamanco) September 15, 2021

If Dayane kicks the face of borel Nego Carelli said passing cloth 🗣️ — jack ⚓ (@tuittajack_) September 15, 2021

Continues after Advertising

“Nego do Borel takes one over from Dayane and the next morning he starts to defect her… Well, well, if it’s not a standard toxic male”, accused a third. “Wow, I already want to eliminate Nego do Borel as soon as possible, this guy had a crush on Dayane, he won’t leave her side anymore!”, fired one more.

Nego do Borel takes one of Dayane’s and the next morning he starts faulting her… Well, well, if it’s not a standard toxic male — Ludmilla Luez (@iamluez) September 15, 2021

wow, I already want to eliminate Nego do Borel as soon as possible, this guy had a crush on Dayane, he won’t leave her side anymore!! #A Farm13 — Diego🍷🍪 (@Diegocomenta) September 15, 2021

[anncio]

Check out other reactions:

Open petition for Dayane to punch the Nego do Borel pic.twitter.com/spVrB7ssdD — julia🍷🌹🍪 (@itximra) September 15, 2021

I’m glad that dayane cut this guy from borel right away, I’m relieved #A Farm13 — maya lotz (@borncmila) September 15, 2021

I deny from Borel I know that Dayane is a big hottie but gets out of her fucking pic.twitter.com/CF1fJdkpIo — igor🍷🍪 (@tuitaigorr) September 15, 2021

Dayane can’t stand the borel business anymore, but the guy is very inconvenient too — Amanda🍪 (@Itdolit_) September 15, 2021