Farm 13: Nego do Borel has an exaggerated reaction after tasting pepper, but pedestrians don’t believe: “It’s already recorded, it’s already on the air”; watch

Fire on the tongue! No, wait… Lunch at the headquarters of “A Fazenda 13” this Wednesday (15) was a bit chaotic for Nego do Borel. The singer ate a whole pepper and had a reaction of extreme despair, claiming that his mouth was burning too much. His colleagues in confinement, however, demonstrated that the pawn was exaggerating, and made a fuss about eating the pepper in the same way the artist did.

While most of the men were having lunch at the table, Nego decided to take a pepper from the jar where the sauce was, and ate it whole. It didn’t take long for him to start showing that his mouth was on fire. The singer took off the shirt he was wearing, drank yogurt, water and nothing seemed to stop the burning. From the beginning, his colleagues didn’t “put much faith” and watched the scenes with laughter. The situation caught the girls’ attention, and one of them who does not appear in the video said: “He’s feeling sick, guys”.

Another participant downplayed the situation, and although some provided assistance, most resumed lunch. “That’s because he chewed one, imagine if he had chewed three?”, said Dynho Alves. “He wanted to chew three!”, handed MC Gui. “Man, it’s burning a lot!”, continued complaining Nego. Leaving the bathroom, Rico Melquiades was startled by his colleague’s situation, still not understanding what was happening. “Get some water! What happened?”, He asked. “[Ele falou:] ‘I eat this sweet pepper’. Then I said I doubted it, he wanted to eat three, he ate one and it’s like that”, explained Bill.

“Already recorded, already aired!”, needled the funkeiro then, suggesting that Nego do Borel was pretending to render the famous VTs of the program. “I’ll tell you, for God’s sake, for my mother’s life, this stuff isn’t from God!”, assured the singer to all colleagues. “I eat pepper, but weak pepper”, he defended himself then, before starting to challenge his colleagues to eat too. Bil Araújo was the first to agree, and although Nego believes he was also feeling sick, the former BBB player said he was calm.

“The stuff is crazy!”, began to celebrate Nego when he thought that the model would have the same reaction he had. “It’s fucking strong! I swear on my dead mother”, he added. “It’s not, Nego. I swear on my too [mãe]”, countered Bil Araújo. Victor Pecoraro also ate, but according to the singer, in this case it did not burn because his colleague had swallowed it without chewing. “I don’t eat pepper, man!”, continued arguing the artist.

Still, according to UOL, Mileide Mihaile also entered the challenge and got off the hook. “It’s kidding, man! Are you a man or a mouse?”, joked the influencer. “Wow, I was unmasked. It’s this: each mouth is a mouth. Mine burned like hell. Got sick. I’ll tell you, I’m a disbelief”, ended the carioca.