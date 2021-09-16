Farm 13 – Poll: Sthefane Matos is preferred to enter

The influencer Sthefane Matos is preferred by the audience of UOL to be the 21st member of “A Fazenda 13”. In this edition, the rural reality of RecordTV counts with 4 influencers in a “barrel” in Itapecerica da Serra. Through popular vote, one of them will enter the millionaire dispute and 44.21% of the audience of UOL wants Sthe in the game.

Since before the show’s debut, Sthe Matos led the popular preference followed by Krawk, Mah Tavares and Alisson Jordan.

During the night, with voting open for the program’s premiere, Sthe’s percentage increased. She, who added 42% of the votes, now has 44.21%. Krawk, in turn, went from 27.55% of the votes to 24.41%. Mah Tavares went from 21.32% to 24.34%. Alisson Jordan did not leave the usher, the singer who was with 8.22% of the votes went to just 7.03%.

Adriane Galisteu’s debut in “A Fazenda”

After two successful seasons under the command of Marcos Mion, the program is now hosted by Adriane Galisteu. In a recent interview to “Morning Show”, by Jovem Pan, she commented on the expectation for the new challenge.

I will find my path, my tone and my way. The fact that I’m the first woman to present this reality show excites me too, because we’re not better, but we have a different view than you guys. [homens]. It’s different from the role I had before, of picking a fight, choosing my favorite. My role now is to tell you the story, to pay attention.

