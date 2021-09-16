Farm 13 – Poll: Sthefane Matos is preferred to enter

The influencer Sthefane Matos is preferred by the audience of UOL to be the 21st member of “A Fazenda 13”. In this edition, the rural reality of RecordTV counts with 4 influencers in a “barrel” in Itapecerica da Serra. Through popular vote, one of them will enter the millionaire dispute and 44.21% of the audience of UOL wants Sthe in the game.
Since before the show’s debut, Sthe Matos led the popular preference followed by Krawk, Mah Tavares and Alisson Jordan.
During the night, with voting open for the program’s premiere, Sthe’s percentage increased. She, who added 42% of the votes, now has 44.21%. Krawk, in turn, went from 27.55% of the votes to 24.41%. Mah Tavares went from 21.32% to 24.34%. Alisson Jordan did not leave the usher, the singer who was with 8.22% of the votes went to just 7.03%.
Adriane Galisteu’s debut in “A Fazenda”
After two successful seasons under the command of Marcos Mion, the program is now hosted by Adriane Galisteu. In a recent interview to “Morning Show”, by Jovem Pan, she commented on the expectation for the new challenge.
I will find my path, my tone and my way. The fact that I’m the first woman to present this reality show excites me too, because we’re not better, but we have a different view than you guys. [homens]. It’s different from the role I had before, of picking a fight, choosing my favorite. My role now is to tell you the story, to pay attention.
A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show
1 / 20
Borel
Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).
Reproduction/Instagram
two / 20
Victor Pecoraro
Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .
Reproduction/Instagram
3 / 20
little mussun
Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.
Reproduction/Instagram
4 / 20
Liziane Gutierrez
Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.
Playback / Record TV
5 / 20
Tati Breaks Shack
Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.
Reproduction/Instagram
6 / 20
arcrebian
Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.
Reproduction/Instagram
7 / 20
Mileide Mihaile
Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.
Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile
8 / 20
Dayane Mello
Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.
Reproduction/Instagram
9 / 20
Valentina Francavilla
Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).
Reproduction/Instagram
10 / 20
Medrado
Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.
Reproduction/Instagram
11 / 20
Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”
Play / Instagram
12 / 20
Marina Ferrari
Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.
Play / Instagram
13 / 20
MC GUI
The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.
Reproduction/Instagram
14 / 20
James Piquilo
The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.
Richard Legnari/Disclosure
15 / 20
Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed
Reproduction/Instagram
16 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
17 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show
Reproduction/Instagram
18 / 20
A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team
Reproduction/Instagram
19 / 20
The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão
Reproduction/Instagram
20 / 20
A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show