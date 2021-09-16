Fat phobia in medical care and its impact on mental health – 15/09/2021

September 10th is the day of the Anti-Ordophobia Fight. As with most forms of prejudice, fat phobia is in the field of actions that for some may not be offensive, but for those who live or pass, it can directly affect mental health.

You know that relative who tells a person that she has a beautiful face, but that she needs to lose weight? That friend who becomes a scale inspector and keeps counting and saying that eating such a thing will make the person fat? That airplane seat that is not adaptable?

These are points that may not impact the life of a portion of the population, but for those who live and go through it, this percentage that seems small becomes 100%.

Even more difficult when this fat phobia affects the health system, when before the patient tells what he feels, the professional already advises that the solution is based on weight loss.

First of all, I’m not writing this text with the objective of “romanticizing” obesity, as some people might think, my objective here is to present situations and people beyond obesity, to bring reflections on respect and care, mainly because the impact of fat phobia can generate trauma.

During my medical training, I experienced several situations that marked and saddened me a lot. Situation that could be avoided if there were adequate conditions.

The first one happened when an obese patient needed tomography and we discovered that in the region all the devices available for the SUS (Unified Health System) only supported 120 to 150 kilos at most. After a while without the exam, the solution found was to send the patient to the São Paulo Zoo, to undergo the exam there.

My feeling was of sadness, I put myself in the position of the patient, I questioned how, in the theoretical state with more devices, someone could be subjected to such a situation? How could you not invest in adapted devices? This lack of investment and consideration is something aggressive, which accounts for a social exclusion treating such human beings like animals.

Later, on a shift, I performed a cesarean section on a patient under general anesthesia, as after days of trying to induce labor they opted for cesarean, but no spinal anesthesia needle at the hospital was compatible. They requested it from hospitals in the region and none of them were able to provide it, the result was that after almost a week between induction of labor and waiting for the needle, the patient underwent a cesarean section with general anesthesia, a more complex anesthesia that made it impossible to patient of seeing her newborn baby in the first moments.

Extreme situations, but which show the inability of the public system to deal with fat people.

And why talk about it? Because we cannot consider that people outside the average weight of the population receive less care, society does not sustain itself individually, perhaps some think that this does not impact, but it does, a lot.

I bring you the story of Gabi Menezes, psychologist and co-founder of the Saúde sem Gordofobia page, which connects non-fat professionals to people: “I found out I was 14 weeks pregnant, because the first gynecologist I went to said I wasn’t pregnant and probably had my thyroid changed due to my weight (and I had said that my weight was the same at the time 4 years ago). Then when I took the exams, it hit me! I went alone for a routine exam, I left 14 weeks pregnant listening baby’s heart and still with high probability of being a boy.

I changed doctors, and went to another one through the health plan. That day I took my mother and, believing that we would be able to hear the baby’s heart, he was already 17 weeks old, he said that he would not be able to hear it because of my abdominal adiposity. I went away defeated.

I stopped at the third doctor, I already took Tiago, my husband, to see if I would have more respect, at least. In all consultations until the final stretch of my pregnancy, he weighed me and I never gained weight, yet the doctor said that even if I wasn’t gaining weight I shouldn’t go to McDonald’s. After my son was born, I spent 4 years without having an ultrasound again.”

Fighting fat phobia we are protecting the physical and mental health of many people and this is totally different from encouraging or romanticizing obesity. The question of deciding or not to lose weight is much more complex and totally individual, unlike the respect that must be universal.

Did you like this text? Comments, criticisms and suggestions can be sent by email to [email protected]