Fazenda 13: Nego do Borel is impressed when he ‘checks out’ the private parts of Erasmo Viana, and the reaction goes viral on the web; come watch

Help! kkkk A ship is being born in “A Fazenda 13”, and it’s not exactly what we imagined! This Thursday (16), Nego do Borel and Erasmo Viana became the subject of social media after a very funny scene between them. The influencer was taking a shower when he received a look from those of the funkeiro, there in the private parts. The singer’s reaction was immediate and amused internet users.

While taking a shower, Erasmus had a chat with Nego. Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband was only in swim trunks and ended up messing with his private parts at one point, which drew the singer’s attention to the area. The carioca looked at the said whose eyes widened at the same time.

The scene, which took place at dawn today, played on PlayPlus, Pay-Per-View of the rural reality, and the reaction soon went viral on the internet. During the day, Nego even said that he considered Erasmus beautiful and that, if he were a woman, he would hit on the influencer. “this kid is a prince“, fired the boy.

“What will Erasmo and Nego do Borel’s ship be?”, asked an internet user. “I will not judge. I would do the same!“joked someone else on Twitter. “Did Erasmus pierce his heart?“, wrote someone. See more reactions:

what will be the ship of erasmo and nego do borel? KAKAKAKAKAKA#A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/fwF3IPGNiN — witi hacker 🍪💣⚜️🏚🦂🐭 (@vinniehckerrr) September 16, 2021

My god, I’m laughing a lot at this video of Nego do Borel watching Erasmo’s ~documents~! 🤣🤣🤣#A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/2UXpjOXVqT — First & Seventh Art (@primeiraesetima) September 16, 2021

Gays rooting for Nego do Borel and Erasmo Viana. Rodolfo Matthaus and Caio Afiune de #A Farm13. pic.twitter.com/Bl9pWtCNZB — Adriel Marques (@adrieltmarques) September 16, 2021

The Nego do Curel after seeing Erasmo bathing pic.twitter.com/C9T2D0OH7Z — paly (@paliacito) September 16, 2021

Nego do Borel said today that if he were a woman he would ask to stay with Erasmo. Said he’s a conqueror. Did it catch his heart too? #A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/dEtLrjalZ7 — strepoly (@strepoly) September 16, 2021

Nego do Borel looked Erasmus from head to toe now 👀

He dried him up… or was it just me?!#A Farm13 #AFazendaNews pic.twitter.com/mnlECzAZuc — MattyBala 🩸🔫 (@MattyBala) September 16, 2021