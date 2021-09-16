Felipe Neto says he was a ‘fag child’ and is criticized by followers | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Felipe Neto is criticized for saying he was a “fag child”

Felipe Neto caused it on social networks once again. YouTuber published a photo of when he was a child, in which he was holding a soccer ball and posing. In the caption, he said he was a “fag child” and was heavily criticized by followers.

The slang “fag child” is used by people from the LGBTQIAP+ community to say that they have always been gay, lesbian, bisexual or any other identity of the acronym. The term is often used when people show childhood photos and joke that you could tell they weren’t heterosexual.

However, Felipe Neto was criticized for using the slang since he is straight. Netizens are saying that he doesn’t understand the true meaning of the slang and that he was never a “fag child”, because as he is straight he has never suffered homophobia. Twitter users are still saying that Felipe Neto always defends social causes, but this time he was wrong to use the term.

No Felipe, you weren’t a “fag” child just because you posed for the photo. — tavin 𓆌 (@XvCxweshx) September 16, 2021

OH FELIPE, NO, SO NO BLZ? WOW, VERY RIDICULOUS

You don’t know what lgbtqap+ people suffer every day to say something like that, see????

Improve! — Beta Actress (@BetaTriz_) September 16, 2021

Was it supposed to be mocked? Not funny. Was it supposed to talk about stereotypes? It failed miserably. Erase! — gab 🧣 (@callitswiftie) September 16, 2021