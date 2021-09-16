Fernández ministers resign en masse after primary defeat

At least eleven ministers or high-ranking officials in the administration of Argentine president Alberto Fernández, linked to deputy Cristina Kirchner, presented this Wednesday (15) requests for resignation from the government.

The mass resignation comes three days after the government’s defeat in the so-called Paso, Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections, in which the candidates who will compete in the November 14 elections for renewal of half of the Chamber of Deputies and one third of the Argentine Senate.

Interior Minister Eduardo de Pedro had been the first to present his resignation to Fernández. “Listening to his words on Sunday night (12), when he raised the need to interpret the verdict expressed by the Argentine people, I considered that the best way to collaborate with this task is to put my resignation at your disposal,” said Pedro, in a letter addressed to the president and later released to the press.

According to the newspaper Clarín, the ministers of Justice, Martín Soria; of Science and Technology, Roberto Salvaezza; the Environment, Juan Cabandié; and Culture, Tristán Bauer, in addition to the Secretary of Interior Commerce, Paula Español; the presidents of the National Institute of Social Services for Retirees and Pensioners (Pami), Luana Volnovich; from the National Administration of Social Security (Anses), Fernando Raverta; Aerolíneas Argentinas, Pablo Ceriani; the Minister of Regional Development, Jorge Ferraresi; and Martín Sabbatella, president of the Autoridad de Cuenca on the Matanza Riachuelo River (Acumar), a body with representatives from different levels of government to develop an environmental management plan for the river.

According to Clarín, the purpose of these resignations (there is still no information on how many will be accepted by Fernández) would be to force the departure of chief of staff Santiago Cafiero and ministers Matías Kulfas, from the Productive Development portfolio, and Martín Guzmán, from the Economy .

In Paso, the lists of pre-candidates for deputies presented by the government ticket were defeated in 18 of the 24 Argentine provinces, including in electoral strongholds of Fernández and Kirchner, such as the province of Buenos Aires. Senators were only the most voted in two of the eight provinces that will elect representatives to the Senate.