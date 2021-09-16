FGTS approves new rules that facilitate home ownership

The new rules that were decided by the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will benefit families who start to contract housing financing from the Green and Yellow House Program. Approval took place on Monday, September 13th.

The rules must apply to the entire country and the ceiling on the value of properties will be readjusted, making it possible to increase the supply of contracted housing for the population. According to the website of the Federal Government, among the new measures that were approved, is to extend the lower FGTS interest rate to all borrowers.

Remembering that these are the former 1.5 and 2 low-income families (which receive up to R$ 2 thousand per month) according to the region. They are the same ones that were authorized, in 2020, by the Board of Trustees. Borrowers with this profile account for almost 80% of the Brazilian housing deficit.

The people who are being contemplated will have discounts above BRL 30,000 in the final purchase price of the property. The incentive measure is so that people with this income profile do not take so long to reach the amount of monthly payment in their accounts – remembering that this monthly payment of 8% on the borrower’s income.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, Daniel Ferreira, highlighted the importance of the new measures.

“The measure taken by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), and unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees, adds efforts to the institutional mission of the ministry to mitigate regional inequalities. In addition, it is also part of the list of initiatives to promote the economy in the context of the covid-19 pandemic”, he commented.

Maximum property value will be increased

The FGTS Board of Trustees also established a new rule that increases the maximum value of the property to be financed through the Casa Verde e Amarela Program. The new adjustment by the Federal Government will vary according to the region and also with the size of the local population.

It is established that, for cities that have 50,000 to 100,000 inhabitants, this increase in the limit will be 15%. In municipalities with 20 thousand and 50 thousand inhabitants, the increase will be 10%. And, in the case of cities that have a population of less than 20,000 inhabitants, there will be no change.

With respect to other municipalities, including capitals and Brazilian metropolitan regions, this increase will be 10%. Still, according to information from the Federal Government portal, this measure was a demand of the civil construction sector, in view of the increase of more than 17% in the National Construction Cost Index (INCC), which took place in the last 12 months.

It will be possible to recover the hiring levels. Recalling that the sector suffered from the effects of the increase in inputs and, even so, it did not stop activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, managing to keep jobs, in addition to giving continuity of services that were being carried out in the works.

reduced interest

The measures will also benefit families with income ranging from R$4,000 to R$7,000. Borrowers who have housing financing with funds from the fund will benefit from the interest rates set aside for this profile. They have been reduced, by the end of next year, to a value of 0.5 percentage point. Thus, the value that was 8.16% now goes to 7.66% per year.

As for workers holding an account that is linked to the fund for three years or more, the reduction will be much greater and the equivalent annual interest rates will reach 7.16%. All approved measures will take effect this year, within an average of 60 days.

Only discount interest rate changes that won’t start now. They will only take effect from next year.