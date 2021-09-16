find out how much the BRL 3 million premium in savings yields

This Wednesday (09/15), Caixa will draw the dozens of new Mega-Sena contest, nº 2409. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, may receive around R$ 3 million, considering that the Mega-Sena jackpot is within this value range. But do you already know what to do with Caixa’s prize? It is worth leaving it in the savings account.

In our article, we brought the forecast on the revenue of the Mega-Sena award of R$ 3 million. The calculations were made by Caixa Econômica Federal, considering the first month in the savings account. Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2408, was held on September 11, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 04 – 29 – 30 – 38 – 43 – 57.

A bet made in Araruama, in Rio de Janeiro, took the accumulated prize of R$ 46,317,095.04. Therefore, the next Mega-Sena draw returned to the value of R$ 3 million, on average. Remembering that the previous draw had only 65 bets that registered corners. Each of the winners will receive about BRL 59.3 thousand.

The court was obtained by 4,828 players, each of whom will be entitled to R$ 1,140.94. Check out the broadcast of the latest Mega-Sena draw:

Mega-Sena: how much is BRL 3 million in savings

If the bettor hits, alone, the six tens of the Mega-Sena, he could receive around R$ 3 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings accounts. The yield calculation can be obtained through Selic.

It is currently in the 5.25% range. What does that mean? According to Caixa, the Mega-Sena award may yield around BRL 9,000 in the first month. Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on September 15, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website.

Interested parties can place a bet of six to 15 numbers per ticket, the minimum amount being R$4.50. The Mega-Sena contest will be broadcast on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

What is the probability of winning at Mega-Sena?

The probability of winning the Mega-Sena prize varies according to circumstances. It all depends on the contest in dispute and the dozens wagered. For six dozen tickets (ie minimum bet), the chance to win the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50,063,860.

The information was disclosed by Caixa Econômica Federal. And for tickets with maximum bets of 15 tens (R$ 22,522.50 per unit)? In this case, the chance increases and stays at 1 for 10,000.