Find out how to regularize and update your CPF at the Internal Revenue Service

If it is “pending regularization”, the problem is probably due to a declaration that was not made.

Initially, it is important that we understand that the Individual Taxpayer Registration – CPF may be irregular not for debts in the SPC or Serasa. This often occurs due to problem registration data, an income tax return that has not been filed, among other situations.

To consult the CPF and find out if it is suspended or cancelled, it is necessary to access the IRS website, in the CPF issue and proof section, and inform the number of your document and the date of birth. On the next page, the registration status will already appear.

How to settle your CPF

If it is “pending regularization”, the problem is probably due to a declaration that was not made. If this really is the problem, it is necessary to access the e-CAC portal and see which declaration was not made. In these cases, it is recommended that you contact your accountant so that the necessary declaration process can be done.

Once the Income Tax is processed, the CPF is automatically regularized by the system. In cases where the CPF is invalid, the RF most likely identified an irregularity or fraud in the declaration. Therefore, the most recommended is to look for an agency of the RF, with all your supporting documents.

It is noteworthy that the demand for the regularization of the CPF for this year 2021 has increased significantly. This was due to criteria associated with benefits granted by the government.