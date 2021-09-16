Flamengo collects weapons after setback at STJD and waits for technical advice at CBF – 16/09/2021

After the decision of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), which overturned an injunction favorable to Flamengo regarding the presence of the public, Rubro-Negro will not seek a new move behind the scenes and will wait for the technical advice of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, marked for the next day 28.

The Gávea club intended to have fans in Maracanã next Sunday, against Grêmio, based on an opinion from the STJD itself, but understands that the new decision of the body must be complied with. On the part of the clubs that were on the opposite side, the feeling is that the firmness in relation to the threat of suspension of the round made the difference.

Fla had a public return yesterday (15), in a duel with Grêmio, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The game was the first of three released by the City of Rio de Janeiro as “testing events”. The package also included the confrontation with Tricolor for the Brazilian Nationals, which will no longer be allowed, and with Barcelona de Guayaquil, for Libertadores, which is kept in the previous scope, since the decision of the STJD does not involve tournaments organized by Conmebol.

The suspensive effect granted by the STJD, published this morning, came after an appeal from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and 17 clubs, which even threatened to suspend this weekend’s games if Rubro-Negro was successful in the dispute.

The CBF entered the discussion more forcefully because it did not want to “press the button” to confirm the gap of games in the table, but quoted in the piece sent to the court that “fatally” this would happen, if Flamengo’s injunction remained in force. The way to suspend the round was agreed upon by 19 clubs in the technical council held on the 8th — the vote was unanimous and without Flamengo, who were absent from the meeting.

“We had to go in because we want to protect the sports lineup. We respect the rights of each one, the 19 clubs and Flamengo. We also have to look at the fans, the press, and respect for regulations. to be that: protection to competitions”, said the acting president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, to the UOL Sport.

If yesterday (15) Ednaldo received Romildo Bolzan, president of Grêmio, the visit the day before was by the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim. According to the director of the CBF, the rubro-negro top hat was dealing with issues related to future competitions, with agendas that could be included in the technical councils. “It was a normal situation for a president,” he pointed out.

In the decision, Felipe Bevilacqua, auditor of the STJD Plenary and rapporteur of the case at the highest level of the Brazilian Sports Court, established that the injunction will be effective immediately the day after the meeting on the 28th. Initially, the judgment on the merits of the matter was scheduled for the 23rd, but Bevilacqua withdrew the process from next week’s agenda.

The expectation is that the issue will be definitively resolved in the technical council – with this, the process that is being processed in the STJD would lose its object and would not even need to be judged by the Plenary.