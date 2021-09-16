Flamengo hits BRL 270 million in player sales, surpasses goals and projects ‘record revenue’ by the end of the year

I live in the fight for the titles of Libertadores Conmebol, of Brazilian championship and of the Brazil’s Cup, O Flamengo it is going through a robust phase also outside the lawns. Success on the field helps explain the club’s good financial situation, and vice versa.

The expectation is that the top management of the Rubro-Negro Board of Directors will focus in the coming days on the new budget forecast for 2021.

And that will happen in view of the significant improvement in the performance of the vaults. This review will have as its pillar the increase in gross sales for the year, which goes from R$953 million to R$984 million.

The amount may be even higher, since the survey includes the R$ 87 million expected in the award for the Brasileirão, without considering possible income from the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

The R$25 million forecast by the marketing department for sponsorships, advertising and royalties was largely exceeded, reaching no less than R$215 million by the new forecast.

The revenue generated from the sale of players is also above plan. The goal was to reach R$ 168 million with the sale of economic rights. The budget review now points to an amount in the region of R$ 270 million.

The goal of Flamengo’s financial department is to reach a surplus of around R$ 130 million. According to Fernando Góes, financial director, the expectation is that the good numbers will be confirmed by the end of 2021.

“We hope to reach the end of the year with record sales. And also with a positive result. The result we expect is that it will be greater than R$ 130 million in surplus,” said Góes to FLTV.

Even though it expects to earn something around R$ 15 million at the box office by the end of this year, Flamengo knows that it will not reach the expected goal of R$ 100 million. This goes through the period when the games in Brazil were held without fans due to the worsening of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 in the country.