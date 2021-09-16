Flamengo: STJD suspends preliminary injunction that allowed public in Flamengo matches in the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão

STJD suspended the injunction that allowed the public in Flamengo games for the Brasileirão and for the Copa do Brasil

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) overturned, at dawn this Thursday (16), the injunction that allowed the presence of the public in Flamengo matches for the Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil. The information is from UOL Esporte and ESPN Brasil.

The vice president of the agency, Felipe Bevilacqua, was responsible for the decision. He granted suspensive effect after the request of 17 Serie A clubs, who even threatened not to take the field this weekend if the ruling in favor of Rubro-Negro was upheld.

Only Atlético-MG and Cuiabá – in addition to Flamengo – did not sign the document suspending the injunction. With most teams against the decree in favor of the club from Gávea, the CBF also showed concern about an eventual round postponement.

It is worth noting that, with the drop in the injunction, the 21st round of the Brasileirão is guaranteed this weekend. The process must still be judged next Thursday (23), according to ESPN Brasil.