Fluminense returns in silence to Rio after another elimination and now focuses on the Brazilian to save year | Rio de Janeiro

The day after the elimination of the Fluminense in the Brazil Cup for Atlético-MG, the team returned to Rio de Janeiro this Thursday morning in silence.

If after the fall in Libertadores Fred spoke with the press on arrival, this time the players avoided interviews when passing through the lobby of Galeão Airport and left the site on the club’s bus – Fred, who has a home in Belo Horizonte, did not return along with the cast, who will have the rest of the day off. There was no presence of fans at the landing.

1 of 3 Nino pulled the line at Fluminense’s arrival after the elimination — Photo: Thiago Lima / ge Nino pulled the line at Fluminense’s arrival after the elimination — Photo: Thiago Lima / ge

The re-presentation of the players is scheduled for 9:30 am this Friday at CT Carlos Castilho. After the eliminations in the quarterfinals of both the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, Fluminense now has only the Campeonato Brasileiro ahead of them.

And he is looking for a place to return to continental competition and save the year that started full of expectations. Tricolor is currently in seventh place with 28 points, one point behind the G-6 classification zone.

2 of 3 André traveled injured and was unable to recover in time to play — Photo: Thiago Lima / ge André traveled injured and was unable to recover in time to play — Photo: Thiago Lima / ge

Fluminense will only return to the field on Monday, when they visit Cuiabá, at 8 pm (GMT), at Arena Pantanal, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão.

For the match, coach Marcão will once again have problems defining the squad: from the starting lineup, Fred and André are suspended, and Martinelli and Egidio are still in doubt due to injuries. Gabriel Teixeira, Lucca and Manoel also have not yet confirmed their returns, while Ganso and Hudson remain out of combat after surgery.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: