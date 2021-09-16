Fluminense shows flaws in casting in new elimination

As in a repeated film, Fluminense saw another elimination in knockout competitions with individual errors. The repetition of failures, this time in the Brazil Cup, had different actors, and the context of embezzlement and inferiority in relation to Atlético-MG exposes weaknesses in the assembly of the tricolor cast.

The “unfortunately it didn’t work” by Marcão, who admitted that his team went to the limit, says more than just a phrase. If the statements of “fight to the end” and “head up” are also repeated to exhaustion, the club needs to open its eyes inward. Although financial difficulties weigh heavily, bad choices were not few in the conduct of football.

Stuck in a cycle of lack of money in an attempt to restructure and bet on football, the club finds itself far from its days of greatest glory and out of the leading role in Brazilian football. Within what was designed the season, with bad luck in draws and embezzlement in decisive moments, the Tricolor was relegated to fight for a place in the Libertadores in Brasileirão.

Without Manoel, Egidio, Hudson, André, Martinelli, Ganso, Cazares, Gabriel Teixeira and Lucca, injured, as well as Nenê, who left the club on the eve of the decisive confrontation, the coach opted for an excessively conservative strategy. And almost surprised in the first half.

Scoring well and knowing the time to press the ball, Flu could have opened the scoring with Fred or Luiz Henrique, but they wasted the chances they had. Once again, the old maxim of football appeared, and Atlético-MG opened the scoring with Hulk, taking advantage of a childish fault by Danilo Barcelos in a penalty noted by the video referee — Tricolor’s 15th maximum penalty in 51 games in the season.

In the end, Fluminense didn’t have the strength or repertoire to beat a stronger opponent. Even with an increase in investment in football for the Libertadores dispute in 2021, Tricolor saw most of its bets not yield as expected.

“We tried everything but we couldn’t equalize. Of course we wanted to leave here with a very positive result, to return with that classification to Rio de Janeiro, but unfortunately it didn’t work. We played a good match against a very well-trained team”, summed up Marcão , resigned. The elimination does not compromise his good start to the work, although the coach made bad decisions against Galo.

Marcão consoles Yago as he leaves the field after Fluminense’s elimination from the Copa do Brasil Image: RODNEY COSTA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

The selection of players like Danilo Barcelos and Wellington is the result of few tests by Roger Machado in Carioca. Young people like Jephthé and Wallace, who liked internally at the time, didn’t even take the field. André, who played little, only became a solution with Hudson’s injury, nearly left the club and is now the absolute titleholder. Mistaken decisions at the helm of football that are not Marcão’s mistakes.

Pieces that would strengthen the cast such as Abel Hernández, Bobadilla and Cazares have not yet returned on the field, and the team is heading towards the end of the season with the same defects as in 2020: difficulties in the offensive sector and flaws in the defense.

The technician’s moves against Atlético-MG, needing to win, show that there is still a lack of more decisive players in the wings, a problem that Flu had already had in the last year. Without Nenê, in a bad phase and already in rival Vasco, the firepower decreased even more.

“We’ve sinned in this last pass, in that little detail, when it’s time to finish. We’re going to keep working on this a lot. In front of a great team, the opportunity we have we have to try to kill, to change the game, make the opposing team run after the scoreboard. We’re going to work even harder for this,” explained the coach, without touching on a clear point: the lack of quality.

Among the mistakes of Muriel, Marcos Felipe, Egidio, Danilo Barcelos, Samuel Xavier or Luccas Claro, the cast showed once again that it needs reinforcements to do more than the campaigns of the last two years. Still, with Marcão, the team is competitive enough to repeat the past year, with the same captain and Odair Hellmann, and return to Libertadores.

Luccas Claro is a good example for a Fluminense who surpasses himself to the limit, but sees the effort being insufficient Image: RODNEY COSTA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

In another Brasileirão leveled from below, Tricolor, a tough opponent, has good chances to score another year in the main club competition in America. But to go back to shouting “he’s champion”, which he hasn’t done since 2016, when he won the Primeira Liga, or 2012, when he won Carioca and Brasileirão, Fluminense will need more adjustments in assembling and conducting the squad and coaching staff.

With the elimination in the Copa do Brasil, Flu has only the Brazilian Championship up for grabs until the end of the season. In the 7th position of Brasileirão, with 28 points, Tricolor returns to the field next Monday (20), at 20h, against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal.