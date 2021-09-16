focus on America-MG, Duilio in the area and Felipe Augusto participates

This Thursday, Corinthians continued its preparation to face América-MG next Sunday, at 6:15 pm, at the Neo Química Arena for the Brazilian Championship. The training took place normally at CT Joaquim Grava.
O My Timon separated some of the main records of this morning’s work, which was attended by President Duilio Monteiro Alves and also had Felipe Augusto participating. The photos are by Rodrigo Coca, from the Corinthians Agency. Check out!
Check out the photos from the training this Thursday at CT Joaquim Grava