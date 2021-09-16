focus on America-MG, Duilio in the area and Felipe Augusto participates

This Thursday, Corinthians continued its preparation to face América-MG next Sunday, at 6:15 pm, at the Neo Química Arena for the Brazilian Championship. The training took place normally at CT Joaquim Grava.

O My Timon separated some of the main records of this morning’s work, which was attended by President Duilio Monteiro Alves and also had Felipe Augusto participating. The photos are by Rodrigo Coca, from the Corinthians Agency. Check out!

Gabriel Pereira, scorer of the last game, trained normally

Felipe Augusto completed training

Luan trained separately on the field with the help of fitness coach Flávio de Oliveira

Renato Augusto in action in training this Thursday

Fagner and Gil in training this Thursday at CT Joaquim Grava

Roger Guedes in the activity of the day at CT

Sylvinho led the work this Thursday

Willian does second practice after quarantine period

Giuliano in training this Thursday

Cassio working with the goalkeeper coach

