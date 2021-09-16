Food, gasoline, electricity bills: why is everything so expensive in Brazil?

by

  • Camilla Veras Mota – @cavmota
  • From BBC Brazil in São Paulo

Fuel pump hose attached to a car

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

A liter of gasoline costs R$7 in some places

Food, gasoline, the electricity bill. Everything is more expensive in Brazil.

In August, once again, the country’s official inflation came in above expectations. The Extended Consumer Price Index, the IPCA, measured by the IBGE, accelerated to 9.68% in the accumulated in 12 months, leading to a wave of revisions among economists.

This Monday (9/13), the Central Bank’s Focus Bulletin, which collects estimates from dozens of consultancies and financial institutions, recorded the 23rd consecutive rise in the median projections for the IPCA at the end of 2021, which now stands at 8 %.

Widespread price increases are a product of different causes, many of them combined. BBC News Brasil explores some of them through the trajectory of the three elements that have pushed inflation the most in recent months: fuel, food and electricity.