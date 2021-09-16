‘Forever Friends’ · TV News

Andréia Horta and Marco Gonçalves announced on Wednesday night (15) the end of their marriage. In Instagram posts, the artists stated that they were happy together and showed that the relationship ended in a friendly way. “Now apart, but forever friends,” wrote the Lady Night comedian. The two had been married since September 2019.

“We were very happy together. Everything I learned from him will follow here with me! Today I often look at the world as he taught me,” said the actress in the caption of the post.

“It’s good now to have you in my life, to be friends, to know that we are here for each other because what is love without a beautiful friendship? The marriage is over, but we will continue to honor the love that united us with affection and respect.” completed the interpreter of Maria Clara in Império (2014).

Gonçalves also shared a thank you text on his social network profile. “We were happy and we were a lot. Thank you for living together. Now following each one on his way, with a lot of love for what he went through. Before married, now apart, but forever friends. Go with your smile there, it’s too beautiful to see. I love you,” he said.

In the comments, several famous people praised the maturity of the now ex-couple. “Love transforms,” ​​stated Fernanda Nobre. “How beautiful that is,” pointed out Jean Wyllys.

“Love transforms and this is one of the most beautiful things! Long live!”, said Juliana Lohmann. “Love that turned into love”, said Fabiula Nascimento. “How beautiful. Love is what the path is made of, it’s in your face,” commented Carolina Dieckmann.

Emanuelle Araújo, Débora Falabella, Camila Pitanga, Debora Lamm, Ana Beatriz Nogueira, Malu Galli, Gaby Amarantos and Nathalia Dill were other artists who commented on the posts with heart emojis.

