Fortaleza makes 3-1, dispatches São Paulo and goes to the semi of the Copa do Brasil – 15/09/2021

Fortaleza beat São Paulo easily 3-1 tonight, at Arena Castelão, and stamped their passport to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil 2021. Leão’s goals were scored by Ronald, Henríquez and David, while Gabriel Sara cashed for São Paulo at the end.

Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team was superior throughout the match, while Hernán Crespo’s team seemed off, with less intensity than the Lion.

São Paulo returns to the field this Sunday (19), when it receives Atlético-GO for Brasileirão. Fortaleza will also visit Internacional on Sunday, at 11 am, in Beira-Rio.

The best: David

The striker from Fortaleza entered the second stage, gave a precise pass for Henríquez to score the tranquility goal by increasing the score to 2-0. Then, in a great individual play on the counterattack, he made the third for Leão.

The worst: Benitez

Vanished throughout the game, Benítez was unable to arm São Paulo and create goal chances against Fortaleza. Jersey 8 still missed the move that generated the opponent’s goal when he lost the ball on the way out.

Fortaleza started better and had two good chances lost by Yago Pikachu before 15 minutes of play. Soon after, Rigoni responded — in a move that would have been offside — with a cross kick that stopped at Felipe Alves.

The score was opened at 20 minutes. São Paulo made a mistake on the way out, Ronald stole from Benítez in the center of the pitch, advanced and hit a kick from outside the area. The ball bounced in front of Tiago Volpi and went under the goalkeeper to fill the net: 1-0 for Fortaleza.

The match continued to be dominated by Leão. At 20 minutes of the second stage, Fortaleza even increased the score with Tinga, after Volpi’s rebound in Ronald’s new strong kick, but the refereeing was offside at the beginning of the play.

At 36, David received on the right and saw Volpi early in the middle of the area. He crossed as Henríquez made it 2-0. Fortaleza also expanded in extra time: David shot on the counterattack, pedaled over Arboleda and touched Volpi’s exit.

Tricolor did the honor in the 49th minute with Gabriel Sara after a hit inside the area.

São Paulo performance: team “compete” a little

Hernán Crespo’s team seemed to vibrate in a rotation of its own and well below the intensity that a Brazil Cup knockout requires. He managed to do little and just watched Fortaleza play throughout the first half. In the second stage, needing the result, he demonstrated a disorganized team in the creation of plays. An error in leaving the game cost Ronald the goal and a misplacement by Volpi opened the way for Henríquez’s goal. Gabriel Sara cashed in on hit rebate, but it was too late.

The Fortaleza game: pressure from the start

Vojvoda’s team started the match at full speed and dominated the entire first half. While São Paulo still seemed to be trying to feel the game, Fortaleza had already created two clear chances — lost by Pikachu. The Lion chose to raise the markup and make it difficult for the Tricolor São Paulo to leave the game, especially in shooting goals for Volpi. That’s how he opened the scoring with Ronald, who stole from Benítez in the center of the lawn and beat him from outside. In the second half, he slowed the pace a little, but he continued to dominate the game and killed the match with Henríquez. David even expanded.

Managers guarantee permanence of Crespo

President Julio Casares and director Carlos Belmonte published on their social networks this morning (15) guaranteeing in advance the permanence of coach Hernán Crespo regardless of the result of the match against Fortaleza.

DATASHEET

FORTALEZA 3 x 1 SÃO PAULO

Competition: Copa do Brasil – quarterfinals

Date: 09/15/2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Local: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araújo (Fifa/RJ)

assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa (Fifa/RJ) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhães de Miranda (RJ)

goals: Ronald (20’/1ºT), Henríquez (36’/2ºT) and David (46’/2ºT) for Fortaleza; Sara (49’/2ºT) for São Paulo

STRENGTH: Felipe Alves; Tinga, Jussa and Titi; Yago Pikachu, Éderson, Ronald, Romarinho (David) and Lucas Crispim (Bruno Melo); Wellington Paulista (Ángelo Henríquez) and Edinho (Matheus Vargas). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

SÃO PAULO: Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda and Léo (Wellington); Igor Vinicius (Galeano), Nestor, Liziero (Sara), Benítez (Pablo) and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Eder (Luciano). Technician: Hernán Crespo.