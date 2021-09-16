Free Fire: Kronos buys a R$50,000 car for his mother

The player Kronos, which is part of the line-up of LOUD from Free Fire, gave his mother a Chevrolet Onix, a car that is rated at BRL 50 thousand here in Brazil. On social networks he celebrated the achievement and said he had made a big dream come true.

The photo of Kronos with his mother and the car in the background has already passed 105,000 likes. The player also published the following text:

Before I was a professional player, I heard a lot of things to get here, many people disbelieved and one of the things I heard and impressed me was that “you will never go beyond being a simple market attendant” today I am here providing and fulfilling this dream for me and my mother , she deserves it and that’s still little for everything she’s done for me, I’m grateful to God and everyone who was part of it, I’m a fulfilled person today and a dreamer, believe in you and never let anyone say you can’t get anything , be different and make it happen that God has a purpose in everyone’s life. Continue after advertising

Kronos is already known in the Free Fire community and accumulates over a million followers on his social networks. He is constantly remembered for being the first Brazilian to receive an MVP title (best player in the tournament) from a Free Fire World Cup in 2019, when he was still defending the GPS team.

See also: LOUD releases documentary about Babi