French Forces Kill Islamic State Leader in Greater Sahara, Macron Announces | World

The leader of the Islamic State extremist group in the Greater Sahara, Adnan Abu Walid al Sahraoui, was “neutralized” by French forces, French President Emmanuel Macron announced via Twitter this Thursday morning (15).

“Adnan Abu Walid al Sahraoui, head of the Islamic State’s terrorist group in the Greater Sahara, has been neutralized by French forces,” announced Macron.

Elysee Palace reported that the leader of this group, considered responsible for most of the attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, was “dead”.

“This is another great success in the fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” said Macron.

According to French Defense Minister Florence Parly, the leader of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) “died after an attack by the Barkhane force”, an anti-jihadist operation deployed by France in the area.

Founded in 2015 by Walid al Sahraoui, a former member of the Polisario Front in the Sahara and the al-Qaeda movement of the Islamic Maghreb, the EIGS group has been identified by France as a “priority enemy” in the Sahel.

The region is the usual setting for the actions of two extremist groups: the EIGS and the Support Group for Islam and Muslims, linked to al-Qaeda.

The EIGS has carried out particularly deadly attacks against civilians and military personnel in the so-called “three-border zone”.

On August 9, 2020, in Niger, the leader of the group personally ordered the murder of six French aid workers and the Nigerian guide and driver who accompanied them.

In June and July, the French army killed or captured different senior leaders of the EIGS arm.