From rout to anticlimax: How were the favorites’ debuts in Champions – 15/09/2021

It was two days of high expectations in the first round of the Champions League groups, but most of the favorites fell short of what they could and struggled against teams considered to be weaker. Yesterday (14), Cristiano Ronaldo’s United took a turn in extras; today (15) the starring PSG only tied; still had Liverpool in trouble; Chelsea and Real Madrid with late goals; and only Bayern and City debuting with some ease. Below, the UOL Sport takes stock of the firsts of the seven.

It was to remove the robot…

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal made it seem, at least for a few minutes, that everything would work out for Manchester United on their visit to Young Boys. It turns out that the team was one down on 35 minutes, gave a tie in the second half, and coach Solskjaer decided to give the team a boost: he replaced CR7 for Lingard, who five minutes later handed the gold in the ball and saw the Swiss team score the 2-1 turnaround goal. “He [Cristiano] it’s exceptional, but we have to take care of it and it felt like the time to get it out,” Solskjaer said at the post-match press conference.

Bayern controls without making 8

The German team returned to Campo Nou just over a year after that historic 8-2 of the last Champions League, but this time they showed some pity. Barcelona even had a decent first half with the pieces they had, but the too young team was gradually dominated by Bayern Munich, who managed the 3-0 as they wanted.

Lukaku solves Chelsea’s life

Image: REUTERS

The defending European champion did 45 minutes at idle against an almost entirely defensive Zenit in London. He didn’t find much space, was uncreative, but came back more insistent from the break until Lukaku scored the decisive goal. Chelsea’s protocol victory, 1-0, but against an opponent that can be dangerous.

Manchester City doesn’t save goals

The electrifying victory over Leipzig had nine goals, but Manchester City were always ahead of the scoreboard and looking to expand. After opening two ahead, the English team responded immediately whenever the visitors decreased. In the end, Gabriel Jesus closed the score 6-3 with an unusual result, but somehow within what Guardiola thinks for his team.

PSG has not yet fitted its stars

Image: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

There is plenty of talent, but there is still a lack of an effective scheme in the Paris Saint-Germain of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. The Frenchman was the best of the trio while he was on the field and made the play for Herrera’s goal, but overall the players were below expectations on the visit to Brugge. Messi had his moments, Neymar was too discreet, and the 1-1 draw rewarded the Belgian team’s courage.

Liverpool and the turnaround at Milan

Old problems and old solutions appeared in Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Milan. Trent Alexander-Arnold, for example, scored a nice goal to open the scoring, but then saw the Italian team turn the tables with two goals in their sector. Salah leveled after the break, redeemed himself from a missed penalty, and under pressure Liverpool managed to turn the score around again with twenty minutes to go.

Rodrygo frees the bar from Real

The greatest Champions League champion took pressure like that at Giuseppe Meazza, and Courtois was the best on the field with four great saves. It was only in the final stretch that Real Madrid started to respond to Inter Milan in the same way, and it was Rodrygo who scored the solitary goal of the hard-earned victory by 1-0.

Check out the results of the first round of the group stage:

A group

Manchester City 6 x 3 RB Leipzig

Club Brugge 1 x 1 PSG

Group B

Atletico Madrid 0 x 0 Porto

Liverpool 3 x 2 Milan

Group C

Besiktas 1 x 2 Borussia Dortmund

Sporting 1 x 5 Ajax

Group D

Sheriff 2 x 0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan 0 x 1 Real Madrid

Group E

Barcelona 0 x 3 Bayern Munich

Dynamo Kiev 0 x 0 Benfica

Group F

Young Boys 2 x 1 Manchester United

Villarreal 2 x 2 Atalanta

Group G

Seville 1 x 1 Salzburg

Lille 0 x 0 Wolfsburg

Group H

Chelsea 1 x 0 Zenit

Malmö 0 x 3 Juventus