Gabriel Medina vents about ‘crazy year’ with family ‘crack’, veto of Yasmin, ‘robbery’ in the Olympics and tri-world

Last Tuesday, Gabriel Medina won the WSL Finals and won his third world surfing title in his career. The moment ended a very troubled year for the surfer, especially out of the waters.

If everything went well in surfing and Medina led the rankings for most of the season, behind the scenes he had absolutely everything: “cracks” in the family, controversies with Yasmin Brunet’s veto in the Olympics and many complaints about the notes in Tokyo. In an exclusive interview with ESPN.com.br, Gabriel vented about everything he went through.

“So, I went through several moments. There were quarantine days, I had personal problems, everyone knows, but I tried to focus on my stuff. When you’re doing what you love, you’re doing good daily, practicing that, there’s no another result that goes against that. I’ve been blessed with a world title, so I’m going to keep doing what I do. I want to focus on myself, I want to do good,” he said.

Also according to the surfer, the secret to staying focused, surfing above the rest of the competition and conquering the third world championship during a troubled year was patience.

“Being a human being is difficult enough, right? Because it involves a lot. So each day is a challenge, it’s something different that you’re always living… and keeping balanced is another very big challenge, because there are people who have characteristics , right?” he said.

Tony Heff/World Surf League via Getty Images

“Before doing anything, I’m always thinking to give less chance for a mistake. So, for that, you have to have a lot of patience. This year I think it was a year that I valued patience, because with patience you can manage do things. You can think, you prepare for any moment of your life, make decisions. Sometimes it can be a wrong decision, right, I don’t know, life will talk, but you can patiently hold something that can be very wrong or something that can become bigger”.