Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 and new accessories arrive in Brazil for up to R$ 13,799

Just over a month ago, Samsung made the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 official — its new line of folding phones, which hit the market alongside the brand’s latest generation of wearable accessories, with the Galaxy Watch 4 watches and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the TWS Galaxy Buds 2 Bluetooth headset.

However, only now the brand announced the arrival of the devices to the Brazilian market. In an Unpacked event held this Wednesday (15), the South Korean confirmed the debut of the products in our country and revealed the official price of each one of them, including pre-sale gifts to celebrate the launch.

Galaxy Z Fold 3: for those who want maximum productivity

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the big highlight among Samsung’s new phones. It comes in a design that opens vertically and features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1768 x 2208 pixels — ideal for those looking for a cell phone to work with, for example. The support for the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro pens also helps in this task and makes it easier when editing images or even drawing on digital files.

It’s on this smartphone that Samsung debuts hidden camera technology below the display, with a 4MP sensor embedded below the internal screen that’s barely noticeable when not in use — it appears only when the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s front camera is triggered.

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Speaking of cameras, the model has a triple module on the rear, with a main lens, an ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens, all three with a resolution of 12 MP. On the external screen, an extra 10 MP component helps those who want to take selfies with higher quality than what is obtained with the sensor hidden below the display.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset — with a maximum clock rate of 2.84 GHz — and has combinations of 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage, with 12 GB of RAM memory.

The phone hits stores with the factory-installed Android 11, is powered by a 4,400 mAh battery, and has IPX8 water-resistance certification and Gorilla Glass Victus glass for exterior and rear panel protection.

Galaxy Z Flip 3: for those who want the ultimate in style

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a more stylish option for those who want a folding cell phone to use on a day-to-day basis. The phone features a discreet folding design that opens in a “shell” shape and offers a small 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen of 260 x 512 pixels when closed and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2,640 x 1,080 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate in open mode.

It is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform and features two versions of internal storage — 128GB and 256GB — and a single 8GB RAM memory option.

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3’s camera suite includes two 12MP rear sensors, one main and one ultrawide, and a 10MP front sensor — which is housed in a hole centered on the display.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also available with Android 11, has IPX8 certification for water resistance and is powered by a simpler 3,300 mAh battery. Another difference from the Fold model is that it doesn’t support the S Pen.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic: Complete accompanying ecosystem

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Samsung’s new smart watches hit the market with a big new twist on their predecessors — it’s the first time the manufacturer has “abandoned” its Tizen operating system to make way for Wear OS 3, which has been included with a custom branded interface .

The new software present on smartwatches was conceived by a partnership between Samsung and Google, and with it, the wearable devices have a combination of several already popular features of Tizen, the vast library of applications from the Play Store, and even functions native Wear OS.

In terms of specifications, both are powered by the Exynos W920 chipset, developed in 5-nanometer lithography with two Cortex-A55 cores for heavy and complex activities and a Cortex-M55 coprocessor, which focuses on battery saving, with better screen management Always On.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The Galaxy Watch 4 comes in two size options, with 40 and 44 mm, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, a model that has an exclusive swivel crown, has versions of 42 and 46 mm. The screen sizes are the same — 1.19 inches with a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels for the smallest editions and 1.36 inches with 450 x 450 pixels for the larger watches.

Still on the technical sheet, the hardware is basically the same on both smartwatches — both have 1.5 GB of RAM with 16 GB of internal storage. The battery is 247 mAh in the 40 and 42 mm models and 361 mAh in the 44 and 46 mm models, with support for fast charging and autonomy of up to 40 hours in all of them.

Finally, the watches have several sensors for tracking exercise or health data, such as monitoring oxygenation and blood pressure, heart rate (ECG) and sleep. The devices also have, for the first time, a bioimpedance (BIA) feature that allows the assessment of body composition by sending a slight electrical current through the body.

Galaxy Buds 2: Premium Features for Low Price

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Galaxy Buds 2 hits the market as an option that takes advanced features, like some present in Galaxy Buds Pro, but with a more affordable price range. It has, for example, dual audio drivers, with a woofer for the reproduction of bass frequencies, while a tweeter is in charge of mid and high frequencies.

Another technology inherited from more advanced models is the active noise cancellation (ANC), which has three levels of control and promises to reduce external sound by up to 98%. In addition, it has three built-in microphones, a dedicated voice processor (VPU) and makes use of Machine Learning to provide cleaner voice output during calls.

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

In terms of performance, it offers autonomy for up to five hours of media playback with ANC on and this capacity can be increased to up to 20 hours using the charging case. Also regarding the battery recharge, Samsung promises that, with just 5 minutes of charge, it is possible to get another hour of use thanks to the device’s fast charging.

Price and availability

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Sales of Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic and Buds 2 start this Wednesday (15) and anyone who buys one of the watches between September 15 and October 3 will still get a Galaxy Buds+ or Galaxy Buds Live as a free gift.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 pre-sale starts next Thursday (16) and runs until October 8, when the general sale begins. Anyone who buys a Galaxy Z Fold 3 can choose a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic as a free gift and still get a Galaxy Buds 2 and a year of screen protection with Samsung Care+. If you opt for a Galaxy Z Flip 3, the customer gets a Galaxy Watch 4 and also takes a year of Care+ subscription. It is important to note, however, that these actions are valid from October 8th to October 31st, 2021.

In addition to the offer packages, Samsung also offers the Exchange Smart program, in which the user can deliver their used device and get a discount on the purchase of a new one. That way, anyone who wants a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic can use their old smartwatch as an entry, in the same way that a used cell phone can be used as a discount when buying a Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3. It’s important to point out, however, the assessment is made by the South Korean and the amount deducted may vary according to the conditions of the device used.

Deliveries of new cell phones will begin on October 1st for those who made the purchase during the order period. Check the individual price of each device below:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (12GB + 256GB) — R$ 12,799

Galaxy Z Fold 3 (12GB + 512GB) — R$ 13,799

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (8GB + 128GB) — R$6,999

Galaxy Z Flip 3 (8GB + 256GB) — R$7,499

Galaxy Watch 4 (40 mm) — BRL 1,999

Galaxy Watch 4 (44 mm) — R$ 2,199 thousand

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42 mm) — R$ 2,799

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46 mm) — R$ 2,999

Galaxy Buds 2 — R$ 899

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Technical Data

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Internal Screen: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 22.5:18 aspect ratio, 2208 x 1768 pixels QXGA+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

External Display: 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 24.5:9 aspect ratio, 2268 x 832 pixels HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM memory: 12 GB

Internal storage: 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1

Rear Camera: 12MP (Main, f/1.8) + 12MP (Ultra wide, f/2.2, 123º) + 12MP (Telephoto, 2x optical zoom, 10x digital)

Front camera: 10 MP (f/2.2, external), 4 MP (f/1.8, internal, under display)

Dimensions: 158.2 x 67.1 x 16 mm (open), 158.2 x 128.1 x 16 ~ 14.4 mm (folded)

Weight: 271 grams

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, S Pen support (Fold Edition or S Pen Pro), IPX8 certification, digital player on the side, stereo audio

Available colors: black, silver and green

Operating system: Android 11, under One UI 3.1.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: data sheet

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Internal Screen: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 22:9 aspect ratio, 2640 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

External Screen: 1.9 inch Super AMOLED, 300 x 112 pixels resolution

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM memory: 8 GB

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear camera: 12 MP (Main, f/1.8) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2, 123º)

Front camera: 10 MP (f/2.4)

Dimensions: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm (open), 86.4 x 72.2 x 17.1 ~ 15.9 mm (folded)

Weight: 183 grams

Battery: 3,300 mAh

Extras: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, IPX8 certified, digital player on the side, stereo audio

Available colors: cream, green, violet and black (grey, white and pink exclusive to the Samsung website abroad)

Operating system: Android 11, under One UI 3.1.1

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic: data sheet

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Screen: Super AMOLED, 1.2 inch with a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels (40 mm and 42 mm), 1.4 inch with a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels (44 mm and 46 mm), Gorilla Glass DX

RAM memory: 1.5 GB

Storage: 16GB

Battery: 247 mAh (40 mm and 42 mm), 361 mAh (44 mm and 46 mm)

Autonomy: Up to 40 hours

Charging: 30 minutes for up to 10 hours of use, less than 2 hours for full recharge

Sensors: Samsung BioActive — Photoplethysmography (PPG) + Electrocardiogram (ECG) + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA), accelerometer, gyroscope, luminosity, barometer, geomagnetic

Extras: 4G, NFC, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Galaxy Auto Switch, Snoring Detection, Oxygen and Blood Pressure Tracking, Sleep Score, GPS, IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certifications

Operating System: Wear OS powered by Samsung (Wear OS 3, under the One UI Watch)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: data sheet

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Drivers: dual with woofer (bass) and tweeter (mid and treble)

Autonomy (with ANC): Up to 5 hours

Autonomy (without ANC): Up to 7.5 hours

Additional time provided by the case: Up to 20 hours (with ANC), up to 29 hours (without ANC)

Extras: fast charging (up to 1 hour of use with 5 minutes of recharge), wireless charging in Qi pattern, active noise canceling (ANC), Galaxy Auto Switch, accelerometer, proximity sensor

Colors: graphite, white, lavender and olive green

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

Codecs: SBC, AAC, Samsung Scalable