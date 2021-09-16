Galo defeats Flu again and advances to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil

As happened in Rio de Janeiro, where they beat Fluminense by 2-1, Atlético-MG defeated Tricolor das Laranjeiras again, this time by 1-0, at Mineirão, and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. With the triumph, achieved with a goal by Hulk, the team led by coach Cuca, in addition to the vacancy, won a large prize of R$ 7.3 million.

In the next phase, Galo will face whoever passes the duel between Fortaleza and São Paulo. In the first game, the two teams drew 2-2 at Morumbi. Fluminense has only the Campeonato Brasileiro, since, as happened in the Libertadores, in the Copa do Brasil the team from Rio also fell in the quarterfinals.

50th game of Atlético-MG

The match against Fluminense was Atlético-MG’s 50th in the current season. Before the ball rolled, there were 33 wins, 9 draws and six losses. With Cuca, there were 45 matches, with 30 triumphs, 9 draws and six defeats.

Hulk x Fred

As happened in the two duels in Rio de Janeiro, for Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil, the great characters of the night were Hulk and Fred. The strikers of Galo and Flu, in addition to former teammates from the Brazilian team, are also friends outside the four lines. On the field, they are the scorers of the respective teams.

Who did well: Everson and Hulk

If it weren’t for the athletic goalkeeper, Fluminense would have opened the scoreboard in the first half of the game. However, he made a great save and stopped Fred from running for the hug in Mineirão.

The No. 7 shirt for Galo, in turn, remains the team’s main piece of the season. In addition to good participation during the 87 minutes he was on the field, Hulk shook the net and scored the twentieth goal since he arrived at Alvinegro.

Who was wrong: Wellington

Flu’s defensive midfielder, activated for the vacancy of the injured André, seemed out of weight, distracted and lacking the necessary intensity to play at a high level.

First time

In a first half of little creation, Atlético-MG and Fluminense made a studied and technically poor duel. With a very strong defensive system, coach Marcão’s team neutralized the onslaught of the hosts, who did little.

After 25 minutes of the initial stage, when Galo relaxed and let the opponent advance the lines, Tricolor das Laranjeiras found spaces and, on two occasions, almost opened the scoreboard at Mineirão. The first, with Luiz Henrique; the second, more dangerous, after Fred’s beautiful header, which forced Everson to make a beautiful save.

Second time

Right around the break, coach Cuca promoted an important change for Galo, with Vargas leaving for Diego Costa. After 2 minutes, the Sergipe won split in the area and gave a pass to Zaracho. If it wasn’t for the intervention of the Flu defender, the Argentine would fill the net.

Penalty and goal by the Rooster

After a cross by Mariano, at 8 minutes, the ball caught in the arm of left-back Danilo Barcelos and, triggered by the VAR, referee Raphael Claus wrote down the penalty. In the charge, at 10, forward Hulk shook the net and reached the twentieth goal in 2021.

pair rehearsal

On minute 18, Hulk started at speed, left two opponents in the way and served Diego Costa. However, pressured by the marking, the shirt 19 was not successful in the submission. Starting to mingle, the pair is creating the first moves in the athletic attack.

At 36, again with a pass from shirt 7, the Sergipe rider had a chance to score the second goal for Galo. However, in a miscalculation, the ball passed the goalpost of the Rio team, with a deflection in the defense.

On the beam!

At 23, Galo almost increased the score at Gigante da Pampulha. After the ball was raised in the area, defender Igor Rabello rose more than his opponents, but saw the ball hit Marcos Felipe’s right bar.

bewildered floo

Even with the changes promoted by Marcão, Fluminense could not be aggressive enough to at least tie the game at Mineirão. Going more on the attack, Tricolor gave space for the home team to try for the second goal. With that, the game became more busy, but without change in the marker.

End of chat: Atlético-MG 1 x 0 Fluminense.

Game sheet:

Atlético-MG 1 x 0 Fluminense

Reason: 2nd game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Date: September 15, 2021 (Wednesday)

Location: Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte

Time: 19:00 (Brasilia)

Arbitration: Raphael Claus, assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Alex Ang Ribeiro; all from São Paulo. VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP)

Goals: Hulk, 10 minutes into the second half, for Atlético-MG

Yellow card: Danilo Barcelos, Yago Felipe (Flu); Zaracho (CAM)

Red card: –

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Rever), Zaracho (Keno), Nacho (Nathan); Vargas (Diego Costa) and Hulk (Sasha). Technician: Cuca

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Wellington (Arias), Yago and Nonato; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista (Bobadilla) and Fred (Abel Hernández). Technician: Mark