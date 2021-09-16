Galo x Fluminense has a minute of silence in honor of Flávio Anselmo

Atlético asked the referee of the match against Fluminense to respect a minute of silence in honor to journalist Flávio Anselmo, who died this Wednesday (15th). Thus, before the start of the game, referee Rafael Claus signaled the tribute to the journalist and also to the victims of Covid-19, which has happened in all matches since the beginning of the pandemic.

The journalist had been hospitalized for 20 days at the Vila da Serra hospital, with respiratory failure. A lung stopped working. At dawn from Tuesday (14) to Wednesday, he needed to be intubated.

Flavio Geraldo Anselmo was born in 1943, in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. He was a journalist, lawyer, sports columnist for over 50 years, writer, lecturer, postgraduate in higher education and with a specialization course in texts for newspapers and magazines, as well as retired from the INSS and the State.

