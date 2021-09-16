Game between Brazil and Uruguay, for World Cup qualifiers, will be open to the public | soccer

In an exclusive interview with reporter Fábio Melo this Thursday morning, the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, confirmed that the match between Brazil and Uruguay, on October 14, at Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus, will have 30% capacity of the stadium open to the public. The clash is valid for the 12th round of the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar.

The capacity of Arena da Amazônia is 44 thousand people. The 30% released from the public is equivalent to just over 13 thousand people. This will be the second time that the Brazilian team, which played a Copa America in the country, will host a game with the presence of fans since the beginning of the pandemic. Games held in Amazonas had also been held behind closed gates ever since.

In preparation, the government, through the Amazonas High Performance Foundation (FAAR) closed the stadium since last week for repairs on the lawn and also on the lighting. With the reflectors burnt out, the immediate solution was to borrow light bulbs from the Ismael Benigno stadium, Colina, also in Manaus.

The last time the Brazilian team played in Manaus was in 2016, also for the Qualifiers, but for the World Cup in Russia. At the time, they defeated Colombia 2-1, in Tite’s debut on Brazilian soil, with goals from Miranda and Neymar.

On this same FIFA Date, in October, Brazil will face Venezuela and Colombia away from home and will also use the Colombian capital as a base for training.

In 2020, the CBF announced the locations of all the Seleção’s matches in the qualifiers and decided that the Arena da Amazônia would host the match against Paraguay. The duel against Uruguay would be at Maracanã. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, which changed the calendar, the planning was changed.