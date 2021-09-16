Gasoline hits highest average price of 2021 in SC

Gasoline once again reached the highest average price of the year in Santa Catarina. The latest survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) showed that a liter of fuel in the state costs an average of R$ 5.83. The value exceeds by nine cents the old brand, of R$ 5.74, which had been registered in the last three weeks.

​When and how the BRL 465 million from SC will reach federal highways​

​Get the main news from Santa Catarina through Whatsapp​

The survey was released this Tuesday (14) and brings data from 190 posts surveyed from the Sunday of the last week until Saturday (11). The highest value of the year in SC occurred in the same week that truck drivers staged protests on highways.

In several cities, such as Florianópolis, Blumenau and Joinville, gas stations ran out of fuel due to blockades made by protesters at distributors. On Friday, the last interruption points were released and supply re-established.

The value of R$ 5.83 is the average registered in the State, but regionally there are even higher values. Four cities have gas stations that register values ​​above R$ 6 per liter. Two of them are in the West: Concordia (R$ 6.18) and Caçador (R$ 6.09). Besides them, Balneário Camboriú (R$ 6.14), and Mafra (R$ 6.06) also had establishments among the highest prices.

Considering the average of cities, Concordia has again the most expensive fuel, which had already occurred in the survey of the last three weeks. This time, the price in the city was R$ 6.10.

On the other hand, where even with the increases, gasoline has less weighed on drivers’ pockets in the cities of Joinville (average of R$ 5.68), Itajaí and Jaraguá do Sul (R$ 5.70 in both).

This was the sixth time since March that the average price of gasoline in SC reached a record for the year. The most recent occurred in the first week of August (BRL 5.70) and in the last three weeks, when it remained at the level of BRL 5.74.

Throughout the year, the only period of major price reduction was between March and May, when the dollar declined and the international scenario of a new Covid-19 wave caused a momentary drop in the price of a barrel of oil. Check out the evolution week by week in the chart below:

In the first week of January, the average price of gasoline in SC was R$4.58. In these little more than eight months, the fuel has already accumulated a 27% high in the state. In the country, this increase has already reached 31%, according to the IBGE.

​Accused of murdering pregnant in Canelinha goes to popular jury in October​

Price could be higher, says manager

The vice president of the Florianópolis Fuel Retail Trade Union (Sindópolis), Joel Fernandes, does not relate this increase in the state average to the blockages in fuel distributors made by truck drivers last week. In his assessment, the price is not higher only because the gas stations would be reducing the profit margin and making promotions to keep the activities.

– Distributors are selling gasoline at R$5.40. If you consider the ideal margin that should exist, the price should be BRL 6.20, BRL 6.30. It is not a function of promotion values, which make it one of the cheapest in Brazil – he evaluates.

In fact, when comparing all the states, SC had the fifth lowest average price of gasoline in last week’s survey, only behind Paraná (R$ 5.77), Roraima (R$ 5.73), São Paulo (R$ $5.71) and Amapá (R$5.22).

For the coming months, the official is betting on new increases in the value that may bring the price of a liter closer to the R$7 barrier, which has already been registered in some states since last month.

Read too

​Queiroga foresees the end of mandatory outdoor masks in November​

​Lula will be awarded the title of citizen of Santa Catarina by court decision​

​Seat belt saved truck driver who fell from overpass on BR-101​