‘GDP preview’ rises 0.60% in July, above market expectations

Economic activity advanced 0.60% in July compared to the previous month, according to the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), released this Wednesday (15th). The median of the projections was around 0.35%.

In the annual comparison, the index shows an increase of 5.53% and, in the accumulated in 12 months, an increase of 3.26%. In 2021, the IBC-Br shows an increase of 6.8%.

Known as a kind of “GDP (Gross Domestic Product) preview”, the index calculated by the BC serves as a parameter to assess the pace of activity over the months.

The positive result is directly linked to the gradual opening of the economy in Brazil, which follows the advance of vaccination against Covid-19.

IBGE data released this week show that the volume of services, a sector that represents around 70% of the GDP, grew 1.1% in July, to the highest level since March 2016.

This movement has been driven, in part, by the resumption of services provided to families, who suffered most from the distancing measures during the pandemic. Accommodation and food services, such as hotels and bars, are part of this group.

On the other hand, in the same month, the industry registered a much stronger fall than expected over June, of 1.3%, starting the third quarter more than 2% below the pre-pandemic level.

Uncertainties and slowdown

Industry was one of those responsible for the stagnation of activity in the second quarter of the year. From April to June, the Brazilian economy fell by 0.1%, according to data recently released by the IBGE.

Specialists have been reducing expectations for the growth of the Brazilian economy for both this year and next. BC’s latest Focus survey shows that projections are now up 5.04% and 1.72% respectively.

But the uncertainties for 2022, which range from a water crisis to the political and fiscal situation in an election year, are already leading many to see expansion below 1% next year, with Itaú calculating an advance of only 0.5%.

*With Reuters