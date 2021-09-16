Gilberto invites Dani Alves to return to Bahia and jokes: “I don’t know if he would get Nino out” | bahia

With the termination of his contract with São Paulo announced, right-back Daniel Alves has the remainder of the season undefined. But, for those who own one of the most successful resumes in world football, defining a new team shouldn’t be a problem. Even for this reason, striker Gilberto, from Bahia, tried to get out of the way of his competitors.

Last Wednesday, Daniel Alves posted an image on his social networks with trophies won and jerseys from clubs where he went. Forward Gilberto took the opportunity to make an invitation for the full-back to return to Bahia, his home club.

Gilberto invites Dani Alves to play at Bahia

In a press conference granted this Thursday, Gilberto commented on the post and even played with the dispute for position between Nino Paraíba and Dani Alves.

– Of course I did. Who doesn’t want Daniel Alves in the cast? For me, it’s an idol. A guy who left Bahia early, conquered Europe. It has a different quality. Of course he was going to have to fight Nino for a spot (laughs), we have to remember that. Nino is one of the biggest passers for me, assistance. I don’t know if he [Dani Alves] I was going to get Nino out. Jokes aside, we have to praise this type of guy, because he conquered everything, he deserves our respect, our admiration. I’m very happy if one day I can play with him.

Baiano de Juazeiro, Daniel Alves took his first steps as a player at Juazeiro Social Clube, when he was playing in the youth categories. But it was at Bahia that the full-back professionalized in 2001. Despite standing out in youth competitions for the Brazilian team, such as the U-20 South American, the full-back lived ups and downs in Tricolor until he was loaned to Sevilla, from Spain, in 2003. A year later, it was bought for 800 thousand euros and, from then on, consolidated in Europe.

In 2019, before making a deal with São Paulo, Daniel stated that he intended to return to Bahia, but at the end of his career and to play for a month or two. But the statement didn’t catch on well among the tricolors.

Upset because the player talked about returning to Bahia only at the end of his career and for a short period, fans criticized the side through social networks. Daniel Alves, then, changed his mind and stated that, in Brazil, he would only play for São Paulo.