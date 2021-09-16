Girl dies victim of covid, after being infected by an anti-vaccine mother

Photo: Publicity/GoFundMe/Karra Harwood

Kali Cook, a girl of just four years, died this Tuesday, 14, victim of covid-19 in Bacliff, in the state of Texas, United States. According to the girl’s father, she probably got the disease from her own mother, which is an antivaccine. The information is from the NY Post.

According to her mother, Karra Harwood, Kali died in her sleep, five hours after waking up in the morning with the first signs of fever. “Kali was perfectly fine and then she was gone. It took her so fast,” he told the Houston Chronicle.

Karra and her fiance William Tucker had taken the test the day before and the result had been positive. They were quarantined at home.

“I tried to stay away from her and I didn’t want her and my other kids to get it,” the mother told the Galveston County Daily News. Kali’s brothers, who are still babies, were also infected.

Karra said he now regrets having opposed the covid-19 vaccination. “I was one of the people who were against it, I was against it. Now, I wish I had never been,” the mother admitted to local media.

The girl was the first child to die of covid in Galveston County during the pandemic. The site has already confirmed 50,000 cases and recorded 470 deaths. Health officer Philip Keizer lamented Kali’s passing.

“This is a terrible thing, but I think people need to know about it. It’s very important, if your kids are sick, not to say, ‘Oh, they’ll be fine’. “If your kids are sick, get medical attention,” Keizer said.

Local authorities say, according to the NY Post, there is no suggestion that Kali became infected at school, as tracing contacts did not show anyone close to her was infected except her family.

Kali’s mother has launched a kitty online to help her and her fiancé, who are unemployed. The collection has already exceeded US$ 20,000.

“Her heart was too pure for this cruel world and God decided he needed another beautiful angel by his side. We’re all so broken and lost and just trying to figure out how we’re gonna make it [viver] without her light,” Karra declared.

