Google Photos gets design update based on Material You from Android 12

Android 12 is coming and Google has been “running” to update its top apps to the new design language known as “Material You”. This week, we’ve had several examples of this, as even the calculator app has been updated.
Now, the XDA people have discovered that the Google Photos is the next to receive Material You. The novelty was revealed by several users who noticed the aesthetic changes in some countries.
With the update, the search bar in the tab is now pill-shaped, while the bottom navigation bar is taller. The Favorites, Utilities, Archive, and Trash buttons on the Library tab are more rounded.
The novelty is being distributed slowly and gradually to the app via an update on the Play Store. However, Google Photos not getting dynamic theme feature.
Considered the main new feature of Android 12, the theme feature generates a rich color palette based on the colors extracted from your wallpaper and then applies those colors to various parts of the system UI and apps.
Of course, by the end of the week a large part of the public should already be receiving the aesthetic update from Google Photos, which also gained other features to make life easier for users.
Looking forward to the release of Android 12? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.