GoPro Announces Launch of Hero 10 Black; see price in Brazil | Camera

GoPro Hero 10 Black had its launch officially announced this Thursday (16). Equipped with the new GP2 processor, the action camera doubles the number of frames per second compared to the previous generation and now records videos at 5.3K at 60fps and 4K at 120fps. The new Hero 10 is also capable of taking 23 MP photos and features the HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization feature.

The release promises a more fluid and responsive interface, making use more intuitive. In addition, the manufacturer ensures that the new camera is the most “connected” ever, with functions such as automatic upload to the cloud and integration with the Quik app. The GoPro Hero 10 Black has suggested retail price of R$ 5,199.99 and arrives today at the brand’s official website and tomorrow at national retail.

GoPro Hero 10 Black arrives equipped with the new GP2 processor. The component guarantees improvements in resolution, performance and image stabilization. The camera takes pictures of up to 23 MP and records videos at 5.3K60, 4K120 and 2.7K240. In addition, it has the advanced HyperSmooth 4.0 electronic stabilization feature, which promises fluid images with a fixed horizon even with extreme motion.

GoPro Hero 10 Black (2021) Hero 9 Black (2020) Processor GP2 GP1 Photograph 23 MP 20 MP Video 5.3K60, 4K120 and 2.7K240 5.3K30, 4K60 and 2.7K120 video stabilization HyperSmooth 4.0 HyperSmooth 3.0 Capturing 4:3 video frames 19.6 MP in 5K video 12 MP in 4K video Capture 16:9 video frames 15.8 MP in 5.3K video 14.7 MP in 5K video

In photos, 23MP resolution is available in all modes: continuous shooting, night shot, Super Photo and RAW. According to the manufacturer, a future firmware update will add more frame-per-second variations, including 24fps, traditional for movie lovers.

Regarding image quality, the GP2 promises more details, even in low light environments, and 3D noise reduction. The 5.3K resolution delivers an image with 15.8 million pixels — almost double that of a 4K video, which has 8.2 million dots. Previously only available in photos, LTM also reaches videos to analyze images and optimize contrast in areas with less detail.

On the front LCD display, viewing should be smoother, with higher frame rate. GP2 brings even more speed to GoPro Hero 10 Black with the promise of more responsive touch and faster captures.

A few years ago, one of the biggest highlights of GoPro’s launches is electronic image stabilization, fundamental in action cameras. With HyperSmooth 4.0, present during video recording at 5.3K30, 4K60 and 2.7K120, the promise is the most advanced stabilization ever released by the manufacturer. Hero 10 Black also has horizon leveling directly in the camera, now limited to 45º, higher than Hero 9 Black’s 27º.

More from GoPro Hero 10 Black

The design of the Hero 10 Black is very similar to its predecessor, the Hero 9 Black, with a front LCD display. An important change in the current generation, however, is the new lens protection, which is hydrophobic and more resistant to scratches. The cover, which has a removable design, should also reduce the ghosting effect, a kind of aberration in images caused by the incidence of light on the lens.

The Hero 10 Black comes with a protection that is designed to withstand extreme conditions, and is waterproof to 10m depth. You can use it underwater, in rain or other similar conditions.

Live stream fans can also take advantage of the GoPro Hero 10 Black. It is possible to make Full HD lives in 132º visual field, with image quality that promises to be superior to the manufacturer’s previous releases. HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization is available for use in lives.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black is an action camera that can be used in a variety of applications. For this, the manufacturer offers official accessories, the “mods”. In addition to the most varied brackets, it is possible to attach light, microphone and even the Max lens, which allows you to lock the horizon and rotate the camera up to 360º without interfering with the GoPro’s leveling.

Cloud connectivity is also a hallmark of the GoPro Hero 10 Black. For brand benefits package subscribers, when you walk into your home and put the camera to charge, the Hero 10 connects to Wi-Fi and automatically uploads all your photos and videos in pristine quality, with no storage limit. The plan costs R$15.90 monthly or R$159.90 per year in Brazil.