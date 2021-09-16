Government announces changes in housing program Casa Verde e Amarela | Economy

In addition to lowering the interest rate for part of the program’s beneficiaries, the Ministry of Regional Development announced other measures, such as the expansion of the ceiling on the value of properties considered popular housing and the increase in the number of families eligible for the lowest interest rates in the country. program.

The announcement was made by the ministry during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace with the presence of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Understand the differences between Minha Casa Minha Vida and Casa Verde Amarela

Unification of interest rates

All families with an income of up to R$ 2 thousand per month will have access to the same interest rate:

North and Northeast: 4.25% per year for FGTS shareholders, and 4.75% per year for non-shareholders;

South, Southeast and Midwest: 4.5% per year for FGTS shareholders, and 5% per year for non-shareholders.

The government decided not to take into account the value of the property when setting the financing rate.

“In the previous modality, depending on the property value, a family with an income of R$2,000 could pay a higher rate. We excluded the value of the property from the composition and only the rent is valid,” said the national secretary of Housing, Alfredo dos Santos.

Temporary reduction in interest rates

This measure is valid until the end of 2022 for families with a monthly income of R$4,000 to R$7,000. The reduction will be 0.5 percentage point:

FGTS quotaholders for three years or more: interest of 7.16% per year;

For those who are not FGTS shareholders: interest rates drop from 8.16% to 7.66% per year.

Expansion of the property value ceiling

Measure applies to properties considered popular housing. The new ceiling value varies according to the region and the size of the local population (read more below).

More features

The government plans to expand the budget of programs that finance affordable housing – 10% in 2022, 12% in 2023 and 15% in 2024.

Partnership with states and municipalities

States and municipalities must guarantee a minimum counterpart of 20% in the residential value (may include the land), which will reduce the value to be financed in the properties.

“What we are proposing in the Partnerships program, within Casa Verde e Amarela, is that states and municipalities, together or separately, guarantee a counterpart that removes the obligation of entry from the family”, said the national secretary of Housing, Alfredo dos Santos .

According to him, with the counterpart of states and municipalities, the subsidy can reach up to 40% of the purchase and sale value. According to the MDR, agreements were signed with 10 states: PR, MS, MT, RJ, MG, RR, BA, CE, PE and AL.

New deadline for resumption of works and delivery of houses

The government resumes the Public Offering program by negotiating new deadlines for housing deliveries in municipalities with less than 50,000 inhabitants with companies. According to the government, there are 27,000 units considered ready for completion, of which 3,000 are under analysis for delivery to beneficiaries.

According to the MDR, the measures will take effect in about 60 days, with the exception of changes in the FGTS discount for payment of part of the purchase or construction value of the property, which will only take effect from 2022.

According to the government, there is no change in monthly income to fit families into program groups. With that, the criteria remain:

Group 1 – families with income of up to R$ 2 thousand per month;

Group 2 – families with income between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 4 thousand monthly;

Group 3 – families with income between R$4,000 and R$7,000 monthly.

The Ministry of Regional Development announced an adjustment in the ceiling on the sale or investment value of properties that qualify as popular housing.

Capitals classified by IBGE as metropolises:

DF, RJ and SP: from R$240 thousand to R$264 thousand;

from R$240 thousand to R$264 thousand; ES, MG, PR, RS and SC: from R$215 thousand to R$236.5 thousand;

from R$215 thousand to R$236.5 thousand; Other regions: from R$ 190 thousand to R$ 209 thousand.

Other capitals and municipalities with a population greater than or equal to 250 thousand inhabitants classified by the IBGE as regional capitals and municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants in the metropolitan regions of Campinas, Baixada Santista and Integrated Capital Development Regions:

DF, RJ and SP: from R$230 thousand to R$253 thousand;

from R$230 thousand to R$253 thousand; ES, MG, PR, RS and SC: from R$190 thousand to R$209 thousand;

from R$190 thousand to R$209 thousand; Other regions: from R$ 180 thousand to R$ 198 thousand.

Municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants and municipalities with less than 100,000 inhabitants in the metropolitan regions of Campinas, Baixada Santista and Integrated Regions of Capital Development. Municipalities with less than 250 thousand inhabitants classified by IBGE as regional capitals:

DF, RJ and SP: from R$180 thousand to R$198 thousand;

from R$180 thousand to R$198 thousand; ES, MG, PR, RS and SC: from R$170 thousand to R$187 thousand;

from R$170 thousand to R$187 thousand; Other regions: from R$165 thousand to R$181.5 thousand.

Municipalities with population from 50 thousand inhabitants and less than 100 thousand inhabitants:

DF, RJ and SP: from BRL 145 thousand to BRL 166.75 thousand:

from BRL 145 thousand to BRL 166.75 thousand: ES, MG, PR, RS and SC: from R$140 thousand to R$161.1 thousand;

from R$140 thousand to R$161.1 thousand; Other regions: from R$135 thousand to R$155.25 thousand.

Municipalities with populations from 20 thousand inhabitants and less than 50 thousand inhabitants:

DF, RJ and SP : from R$ 145 thousand to R$ 159.5 thousand;

: from R$ 145 thousand to R$ 159.5 thousand; ES, MG, PR, RS and SC: from R$140 thousand to R$154 thousand;

from R$140 thousand to R$154 thousand; Other regions: from R$ 135 thousand to R$ 148.5 thousand.

DF, RJ and SP: remains at R$ 145 thousand;

remains at R$ 145 thousand; ES, MG, PR, RS and SC: remains at R$ 140 thousand;

remains at R$ 140 thousand; Other regions: remains at R$ 135 thousand.