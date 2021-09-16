Government revises inflation in the year from 6.2% to 8.4%, and account should strangle 2022 Budget – 09/16/2021 – Market

The Ministry of Economy revised on Thursday (16) the official projection for the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) at the end of 2021 from 6.2% to 8.4%. The worsening in the indicator puts pressure on the spending ceiling, which limits government spending, and should cause a stranglehold on the 2022 accounts.

The folder’s report maintains the estimate for this year’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) at an increase of 5.3%.

To formulate next year’s Budget project, sent to Congress at the end of August, the government estimated that INPC would be 6.2% in 2021. The projection was considered outdated by members of the Ministry of Economy and also by the market, which already expected a higher result, above 8%.

For every additional 0.1 percentage point of INPC, the government estimates that its expenses would increase by R$790 million in the year. This is because public expenditures, such as pensions and pensions, are adjusted for inflation.

Therefore, updating the projections should represent an additional expense of R$ 17.4 billion in 2022.

The problem is that next year’s budget was drawn up taking up the entire space of the spending ceiling. Therefore, increases in projected spending need to be offset by cuts in other areas.

President Jair Bolsonaro wants a new social program, called Auxílio Brasil, with a budget of approximately R$ 18 billion above what Bolsa Família currently has. The expanded program was not foreseen in the Budget due to lack of space.

The tightening of accounts was driven by the explosion of the precatório account — government debt recognized by the courts and without the possibility of recourse. This expense jumped from BRL 54 billion this year to BRL 89 billion in 2022.

To solve the problem and find space for the new Bolsa Família, the government hopes that Congress will authorize the installment payment of part of its judicial debts. With the measure, the Executive intends to reduce the expenditure forecast for 2022 by R$ 33.5 billion.

Researchers’ estimates indicate, however, that the government may find it difficult to find resources for the social program even if it manages to cut spending on court orders.

The Ibre FGV (Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation) estimates that the INPC will end the year at 9.1%. In this scenario, the draft Budget needs to be adjusted, foreseeing an increase in government spending of almost R$23 billion.

In other words, from the slack in the Budget after the postponement of court orders, R$ 10.5 billion would be left over — less than the government’s plan for the new social program.

In addition to spending in the social area, Bolsonaro hopes to use the space in the accounts for other popular measures in an election year, such as readjustments for civil servants and public works.

Therefore, the acceleration of inflation compromises the government’s expectation to obtain a budget relief whose objective is to obtain money for expenses with an electoral bias.