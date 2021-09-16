Grêmio assimilates elimination and takes lessons to surprise Flamengo in Brasileirão | Guild

Elimination in the Copa do Brasil was already internalized by Grêmio even before the ball rolled into a 2-0 defeat this Wednesday, at Maracanã, in the return match of the quarterfinals. Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari used a mixed team to try take lessons on how to score against Flamengo in the game that really matters, on Sunday, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. But it will need to improve.

Last night, Felipão did not use six players who were regulars in the victory over Ceará: Vanderson, suspended, Ruan, without registration for the Copa do Brasil, Gabriel Chapecó, Alisson, Ferreira and Thiago Santos, all spared. Rodrigues, Diego Souza and Lucas Silva entered the second half.

The strategy was again to jam the midfield with three players in the sector: Fernando Henrique, Sarará and Villasanti. Of the trio, only the Paraguayan should start on Sunday, alongside Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva.

I take it that we have a good chance of building a good team for Sunday too. Knowing how Flamengo is positioned much more on the field, I believe that we will have a much better game than we had today (Wednesday). — Felipão

Felipão in Grêmio defeat by Flamengo — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio

The rotation used by Flamengo in the match, obviously, will be different. Grêmio promises to maintain the intensity in marking and the characteristic of trying to close as much as possible to try to score in Maracanã, as the duel for the Brasileirão is what matters to the gauchos.

Felipão observed, therefore, the posture of how to face the rival and what to explore, even if the pieces change on both sides. He did a laboratory with the hope of finding elements for an antidote.

In this scenario, Alisson and Ferreira’s laps need to be welcomed. The difference between the two and the reserve strikers, Léo Pereira and Jhonata Robert, is very big. At least that was what Wednesday’s match showed.

Tricolor had few passing options in front of the ball, especially in the first half. If this happens again on Sunday, it’s hard to think about a better life.

With more quality, Borja is less isolated and it is possible to at least glimpse the possibility of generating danger in attack, something that did not happen in the Copa do Brasil.

Flamengo’s first goal came from a penalty kick in the 33rd minute of the second half, after the referee reviewed the move and scored the hand touch by defender Rodrigues inside the area.

The move was somewhat fortuitous, but at that time it meant pressure from Flamengo, who was approaching Brenno’s goal. And Grêmio had no way of attacking with any response.

This, then, is the key to Sunday’s game. How to attack the mighty Flamengo without suffering and get a point to add to the fight against relegation. Grêmio is ranked 18th in the table.