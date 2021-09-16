Guardiola explains why he argued with attackers in City’s rout

Pep Guardiola explained why he lost patience with Grealish and Mahrez during Manchester City’s Champions League debut. The Spanish coach stated that the attackers did not obey the marking instructions they received, so he ended up arguing with the two on the edge of the field.

“We explained at halftime what they had to do and didn’t do. Fights happen,” he told ‘BT Sports’. Despite the scolding, so much Mahrez as Grealish left their goals in City’s 6-3 rout against RB Leipzig.

Mohammed Awad 🎙️: “Pep Guardiola’s reactions are well known, and he’s done this move before with multiple players, so he doesn’t target anyone. He only does it with players he believes in or expects a lot.” [via @EPLworld]

[Vídeo @TNTSportsBR ]👇 pic.twitter.com/1DGbxnk0sI — Man City Mg (@ManCityMg1) September 16, 2021

Grealish himself also commented on the discussion with the coach, saying that Guardiola was just doing his job. “That’s the way the coach is. He’s always wanting more defensively and offensively, and it’s obviously I’ll listen after everything he’s done in the game,” he also told ‘BT Sports’.

In addition to the goals from Mahrez and Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Aké, Mukiele (against) and Cancelo scored for the Citizens. Christopher Nkunku made the three of the Germans. Manchester City’s next challenge will be two weeks from now, against PSG, in France.