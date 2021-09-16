Guedes asks Fux and Pacheco for ‘help’ for precatory and defends Bolsa Família greater

With no sign of a solution for the payment of court orders, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, asked the presidents of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Luiz Fux, and of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, for help.

“How do I react? Relief, Minister Fux; help, President Pacheco. How can I keep our obligations, an increase in Bolsa Família, which everyone knows is necessary?”, asked Guedes when contextualizing the Executive’s surprise when receiving the precatory bill with the 2022 Budget practically ready.

“My cry for help, more than anything else, to our Supreme Court president, is just a desperate cry for help, but in no way to place the child or the responsibility in his lap. When we’re desperate, we run to ask for protection from the presidents of the powers,” said the minister of Economy in a virtual event this Wednesday (15), promoted by the People ahead Movement, which also included the participation of Pacheco and Flow

After Guedes’ speech, Fux clarified that, despite the Supreme Court’s mediation on precatories, the court does not need to endorse a solution that comes from the Legislative on the initiative of the Executive.

“I hope I have met your expectations in this period of time, which was good because we can hear the intelligence of this friend, Paulo Guedes, who is such a friend that he puts a child that is not mine in my lap”, commented Fux jokingly . The speech provoked laughter among the participants of the virtual meeting.

Increase in Bolsa Família

Although the 2022 Budget forwarded to the Legislature foresees a Bolsa Família with the same value as 2021, Guedes spoke again about the increase of up to 40% in the value of the social program, which will be renamed Auxílio Brasil next year.

“Not R$600, R$700 or R$800, as everyone knows they want to do, but something that pays an increase of 30%, 40%, at least”, he defended.

According to the economic team, before the knowledge of the debt of R$90 billion in court orders, a 50% increase in the value of the program had been foreseen, which would have a monthly benefit of R$300.

“It was already budgeted within the ceiling, under the Fiscal Responsibility Law, [um aumento] moderate. It is [precatórios] it becomes unfeasible when I have to execute an order that pushes the discretionary R$ 90 billion up”, reinforced the minister, who believes that the government is “owing this improvement [do programa] for the Brazilian population”.