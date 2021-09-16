Guedes suggests ending spending ceiling to fund the new Bolsa Família

In an interview with Jovem Pan radio, minister Paulo Guedes presented an analysis of the spending ceiling and the Fiscal Responsibility Law – LRF. The manager of the Economy portfolio, last Wednesday (15/09), stated that the restrictions within the LRF, which include precatoria and expenses with the pandemic, should not exist in view of the spending ceiling.

That is, when the government seeks to increase the amounts for spending on social programs, as is the case with Brazil Aid, there is a charge from the Federal Court of Accounts – TCU warning for compliance with the spending ceiling. However, when it comes from a decision by the Judiciary that requires that this same ceiling be exceeded, it is accepted that it be exceeded.

“Interestingly, (spending) falls in our government, and for two or three states that are also oppositionists. Clearly I will not think that this is the politicization of Justice. I can’t believe it, I won’t think it. I ran to ask the STF for help. ‘Gentlemen help us,’” he said.

The minister also explained that, given this, it would be more plausible, therefore, to end the spending ceiling and meet the demand of the income transfer program (new Bolsa Família). The economic team has sought to approve the MP that creates Auxílio Brasil, but with a greater scope, however, bumps into the ceiling and in fundraising to fund the program.