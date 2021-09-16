Gui Araujo is the first farmer in the edition

by

Gui Araujo is the first farmer of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). After disputing the title with Erasmo Viana, Aline Mineiro and Mileide Mihaile tonight, the worker won the farmer’s first test and guaranteed immunity and the right to send a colleague from confinement to the farm.

In a dispute that required concentration, patience and speed, Gui was the fastest in both stages of the race. “Thanks, family, it’s for you. Thank you, my God”, cheered the influencer, who hugged his colleagues.

Mileide was the first to be eliminated from the dispute after being the slowest player in the first phase of the race. In the second stage, Erasmo had a fierce dispute with Gui, but Anitta’s ex-boyfriend got the better of him.

Upon returning to headquarters, the farmer of the week put his hat on his head, was greeted with the vibration of his colleagues and announced:

I came to give you work! Gui Araujo

How did the test work

The Farm 2020: Peons disputing the farmer's first competition - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm 2020: Peons disputing the farmer’s first competition

Image: Playback/Playplus

On the last night, Gui, Erasmo, Aline and Mileide secured a spot in the dispute for the farmer’s post after winning a dynamic of marksmanship. Today, the group faced a race with two stages.

In the first, they had to run to try to fit 14 rings into structures hanging on panels, using only poles, which then also had to be hung on the panels to validate the stage of the race.

The three fastest passed to the second stage, where the mission was to throw the rings on shovels, and making the shots from above platforms. When right, each shovel became a letter of the word “farmer”. Whoever turned over all the letters first won the first lead in the edition.

The winner of the dispute not only wins immunity in the formation of the fields, but also manages to appoint a direct pawn to the hot seat, distributes all rural tasks, such as taking care of the animals and taking out the garbage, in addition to solving any tie in polls.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

Nego do Borel is indicted for bodily injury against ex-girlfriend - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 20

Borel

Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection).

Reproduction/Instagram

Victor Pecoraro is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 20

Victor Pecoraro

Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) .

Reproduction/Instagram

Mussunzinho is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 20

little mussun

Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum.

Reproduction/Instagram

Liziane Gutierrez is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Record TV

4 / 20

Liziane Gutierrez

Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic.

Playback / Record TV

Tati Quebra Barraco is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 20

Tati Breaks Shack

Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition.

Reproduction/Instagram

BBB 21: Arcrebian, second eliminated from reality - Reproduction/Instagram

6 / 20

arcrebian

Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo.

Reproduction/Instagram

Mileide Mihaile - Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

7 / 20

Mileide Mihaile

Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão.

Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile

Dayane Mello, Brazilian participant of Big Brother Italy - Reproduction/Instagram

8 / 20

Dayane Mello

Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Valentina Francavilla is at A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 20

Valentina Francavilla

Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT).

Reproduction/Instagram

Medrado releases a music clip in which he talks about the depression he suffered during the pregnancy of his youngest son - Reproduction/Instagram

10 / 20

Medrado

Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”.

Reproduction/Instagram

Gui Araújo is in "The farm" - Play / Instagram

11 / 20

Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda”

Play / Instagram

Marina Ferrari is in A Fazenda 2021 - Reproduction / Instagram

12 / 20

Marina Ferrari

Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram.

Play / Instagram

MC Gui is confirmed in "The Farm 13" - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 20

MC GUI

The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

Reproduction/Instagram

The country singer Tiago, by the duo Hugo and Tiago - Richard Legnari/Publishing

14 / 20

James Piquilo

The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery.

Richard Legnari/Disclosure

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 20

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 20

A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is MC Mirella's husband and is in the reality - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 20

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda - Reproduction/Instagram team

18 / 20

A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team

Reproduction/Instagram

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was a dancer for Faustão - Reproduction/Instagram

19 / 20

The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão

Reproduction/Instagram

A Fazenda 2020: Former panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 20

A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show

Reproduction/Instagram

