Gui Araújo says he stayed with Anitta for ‘strategy’

One of those confined in A Fazenda 2021, Gui Araújo – who is a digital influencer and participated in the popular ‘On Vacation with the Ex’ – interacted with the pedestrians and opened up about his relationship with Anitta.

Right during his first girlfriend, the pawn talked about a subject that heated up social networks: his relationship with Anitta. The confined of A Fazenda 2021 and the singer of ‘Vai Malandra’ stayed together for seven months and even shared the same house. Amidst Rico’s jokes, who said that the influencer had a married life with the singer, the influencer explained that everything was ‘accelerated’ because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When we started dating it was the first week of the pandemic. So where you were seen, you could never go out again and three days earlier they had canceled a bunch,” he said. Afraid of the negative controversy that this could generate, the couple decided to go ahead and make things more serious earlier than planned. “We were getting to know each other and she said: ‘when someone finds out, we won’t be able to get away from each other”, he added. But, according to the report, this planning did not work out very well and the couple discovered that the information had already been leaked and would be in the newspapers in the morning of the following day.

Therefore, the official date of the relationship was anticipated by the two and, according to the pawn, everything was a strategy to avoid the crisis: “We locked ourselves in at dawn and anticipated to kill the headline”. Despite the rushed start, the pawn guarantees that the relationship with the singer was very harmonious during the months together. “We were already getting along well, it wasn’t a ‘sh*t’ kind of thing,” he said.

The influencer also revealed that her boyfriend broke up because Anitta had to move to the United States. “I or she would have to drop everything and neither of them would,” he explained.

