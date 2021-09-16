Gui Araújo wins the first Farmer’s Test

Gui Araújo won the first Farmer’s Test of the A Fazenda season. He is the first to put on the most desired hat, which gives immunity to the formation of the Roça, also indicates a person directly to the bank and is the person who commands the troops during the week.

The test had two phases. In the first, each pawn had the mission to place 14 rings in a support. The first three fastest move on to phase two. In it, they need to get 10 rings on the shovels and whoever forms the word Farmer first wins the most desired hat of the season.

Mileide, Erasmo, Aline and Gui Araújo remained tied during the first stage of the challenge. Each one had a color and needed to bring its rings to the respective panels. Gui Araújo is the first to complete the task, followed by Erasmo and Aline. Mileide was eliminated from the challenge in the first part.

continues after advertising

In the second stage of the challenge, Aline, Gui Araújo, they needed to throw the rings, hit the hook on the sides of the blades until the word Farmer was formed. Bill took the lead and hit the first four paddles/letters. Erasmus became one and Aline none. It didn’t take Erasmus long to tie Bill. Aline managed to turn the first letter, while Bill remained in the lead. Lacking a shovel to complete the word Farmer, Bill managed to hit the last ring.

See how the quartet was chosen.

The Farmer’s Test, the most awaited at A Fazenda, was disputed this Wednesday (15), live, between four pedestrians: Mileide, Aline, Gui Araújo and Erasmo. To get among the chosen ones, the pawns participated in a ring game. They needed to hit a red rod to eliminate a competitor or a yellow rod to save him.

continues after advertising

Find out how the dynamic was:

Bil chose to eliminate Aline and missed

Mileide chose to eliminate Liz and missed

Erasmus chose to eliminate Valentina and got it right; she was out of the game

Tiago chose to eliminate Marina and made a mistake

Erika chose to eliminate Liz and missed

Bill chose to eliminate Liz and missed

Rico chose to eliminate MC Gui and missed

Liz chose to eliminate Milei and missed

Erasmus chose to eliminate Liz and got it right; she was out of the game

Tiago chose to eliminate Medrado and made a mistake

Medrado chose to eliminate Tiago and got it right; he stayed out of the game

Rico chose to eliminate MC Gui and missed

MC Gui chose to eliminate Rico and got it right; he stayed out of the game

Erasmus chose to eliminate Tati and got it right; she was out of the game

Aline chose to eliminate Bil and got it right; he stayed out of the game

Marina chose to eliminate MC Gui and got it right; he stayed out of the game

Erika chose to eliminate Medrado and got it right; she was out of the game

Bill chose to eliminate Erika and got it right; she was out of the game

Mileide chose to eliminate Marina and got it right; she was out of the game

Mileide, Aline, Erasmo and Gui Araújo win the places for the first Farmer’s Tasting

Please note that on the small screen will do a great deal of coverage on A Fazenda 2021, from the bullshit, the tests, the votes and its partials. Keep an eye!