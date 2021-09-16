Guitar valued at R$ 40,000 stolen 5 years ago in MG and recovered in ES | Holy Spirit

A guitar valued at R$ 40 thousand was found, this Tuesday (14), in a house in the center of Anchieta, on the south coast of Espírito Santo, five years after being stolen in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

The instrument was found after an exchange of information between the civil police in the two states.

The stolen guitar was a Gibson Les Paul Black Beauty, manufactured in 1996, valued at over R$40,000.

It was the instrument’s owner who recognized the instrument being sold in an advertisement on social networks and contacted the Minas Gerais police.

1 of 1 R$ 40,000 guitar stolen in 2016 was recovered in ES — Photo: Divulgação/PC-ES R$ 40,000 guitar stolen in 2016 was recovered in ES — Photo: Disclosure/PC-ES

The 35-year-old man with the guitar was not arrested. According to police, after being stolen in 2016, the instrument was taken to Fortaleza, Ceará, and then brought to the state of Espírito Santo.

According to the Head Delegate of the Specialized Precinct for Property Security, Gianno Trindade, as the instrument has already been sold by many collectors and for a long time, a new investigation was opened to find out who was aware of the illicit origin of the instrument.

The Police also seized three other guitars that were with the man to ascertain their origin.