Halo 5 in PC version, clarifies 343 after Nvidia’s list appears • Eurogamer.pt

Despite Nvidia’s list mentioning a PC version of Halo 5, 343 Industries clarified that there are no plans to convert this game to another platform.

The list includes names like Gears 6, God of War, Kingdom Hearts 4 and Halo 5 for Steam, but although Nvidia has officially commented that it’s speculative and not indicative of confirmed releases, many gamers were thrilled to have these games on PC.

Brian Jarrard, director of communications for the Halo community, decided to clarify and report that, in the case of Halo 5, it’s not true.

“Maybe it’s for ‘H5: Forge’, but I can confirm that there are no plans to bring H5 to the PC,” said Jarrard.

“We know there is some demand for it, but as we’ve said before, it’s not in the plans as the studios are totally focused on Infinite and MCC. Never say never, but we currently have nothing going on.”

Would you like to have Halo 5 on PC?

