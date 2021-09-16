Has Covid’s vaccine recommendation for teenagers changed? – Monitor R7

Publications on Instagram and Twitter bring information about what would be an update on the guidelines of Anvisa and the Ministry of Health on the national immunization plan. In the posts, it is said that the two agencies are now not recommending the vaccination of children under 18 years of age. One of the publications has been shared more than seven thousand times.

Some of the posts and comments disclose a shortcut to the document with the aforementioned update, on the official Anvisa page, dealing with the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19 (PNO). The shortcut was updated on September 10th, but the document was written with the guidelines valid until last August.

MonitoR7 contacted the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and asked for clarification on the plan update. The agency stated that there was no change. There is a vaccine that has been authorized for use in Brazil in people aged 12 and over. And this authorization is included in the package insert.

“According to the package inserts approved by Anvisa, today the only vaccine authorized for the 12 to 17 year-old age group is the Comirnaty vaccine, by Pfizer.” reinforced Anvisa. Whether or not this vaccine will be used in the National Vaccination Plan is a decision of the Ministry of Health.

In a note to MonitoR7, the Ministry of Health reaffirmed that all adult Brazilians must be vaccinated by September 15th. Thus, with the entire adult population already immunized with the first dose, it will be possible to distribute vaccines to adolescents between 12 and 17 years old.

Therefore, the information about the possible update is false, since both the Ministry of Health and Anvisa reiterate the vaccination campaign for people aged 12 to 17 years, with the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccination of this age group must follow an order of priorities. The first: population aged 12 to 17 with permanent disabilities. The second: population aged 12 to 17 years with the presence of comorbidities. The third: population aged 12 to 17 years, pregnant and postpartum women. The fourth: population aged 12 to 17 years deprived of liberty. And finally: population aged 12 to 17 without comorbidities.

