Defender Gustavo Gómez is, since 2018, a unanimous vote within Palmeiras. In addition to titles and the affection of the fans, the athlete gained confidence within the team alviverde and, therefore, declared himself twice-championed in America and ten-time Brazilian champion.

“Here I found myself in the world, as a soccer player. Palmeiras helped me a lot, as a professional and as a person. The people who work here taught me a lot, that’s cool, and I’m very grateful for that. I think the most important thing is That’s what life is all about, respecting history, having the opportunity to value things. I’m very happy to be part of this team, the institution. It’s great to be able to mark a time and stay in history, we work for that. And we have many dreams yet to be fulfilled,” he said.

In addition, the defender commented on the desire he has to conquer more and more with the alviverde shirt.

“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to play for a team that fights for the Libertadores, which wins and has the ambition to want more. That’s really cool, being in a big team gives you this desire to want important things,” he said.

Gustavo Gómez arrived at Palmeiras in 2018 and quickly won the title of the team. At the club, he won the Brasileirão, Paulistão, the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores.