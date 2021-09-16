Here’s how to make a delicious cauliflower au gratin

Here’s how to make this delicious Cauliflower recipe to complement your dinner
Couve-Flor has always been a vegetable very dear to Brazilian people and children.
Here at CenárioMT we will teach you how to make a delicious cauliflower au gratin to eat for lunch or dinner.
In a very simple recipe that takes around half an hour to prepare, it can yield up to six servings. See the step by step below:
CAULIFLOWER INGREDIENTS
- 2 cups of milk
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- 2 tablespoons of wheat dissolved in a little milk
- salt to taste
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- 150 g of chopped or grated mozzarella
- 150 g of chopped or grated ham
- 1 box of cream
- Grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 small cauliflower
- 1 pinch of salt
- 2 packets of yellow seasoning
METHOD OF PREPARATION
- Separate the cauliflower bouquets.
- Cook in water with seasonings.
- Place on a platter and set aside.
- White sauce:
- Fry garlic in butter, add milk, dissolved wheat and salt, stir until thickened.
- Add the ham, mozzarella and finally the cream.
- Pour all the white cream over the cauliflower, sprinkle in grated cheese and bake in the oven to brown.
