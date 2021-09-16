Here’s how to make a delicious cauliflower au gratin

Couve-Flor has always been a vegetable very dear to Brazilian people and children.

Here at CenárioMT we will teach you how to make a delicious cauliflower au gratin to eat for lunch or dinner.



In a very simple recipe that takes around half an hour to prepare, it can yield up to six servings. See the step by step below:

CAULIFLOWER INGREDIENTS

2 cups of milk

2 tablespoons of butter

2 tablespoons of wheat dissolved in a little milk

salt to taste

1 crushed garlic clove

150 g of chopped or grated mozzarella

150 g of chopped or grated ham

1 box of cream

Grated Parmesan cheese

1 small cauliflower

1 pinch of salt

2 packets of yellow seasoning

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Separate the cauliflower bouquets. Cook in water with seasonings. Place on a platter and set aside. White sauce: Fry garlic in butter, add milk, dissolved wheat and salt, stir until thickened. Add the ham, mozzarella and finally the cream. Pour all the white cream over the cauliflower, sprinkle in grated cheese and bake in the oven to brown.

