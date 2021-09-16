Homeschooling project in Paraná is approved by deputies

With 38 votes in favor and 8 against, the Legislative Assembly of Paraná approved, on Tuesday (14), in a second discussion (when the merits of the proposal are debated), a bill that regulates homeschooling in Paraná .

+Did you see this one? Three chapels to discover in Curitiba that offer peace, tranquility and culture

The proposal is signed by deputy Márcio Pacheco (PDT), with 36 other deputies as co-authors. “Thousands of families already implement home education in their homes, with a series of restrictions, limitations and persecutions, precisely because of the absence of legislation. The STF has already decided that home education is constitutional, but it needs regulation, which is what we are doing here”, said Márcio Pacheco.

The deputy highlighted the importance of home education for families of autistic children, for example. “It is a right for these families to offer quality education, recognized by the authorities, to their children who, for various reasons, are unable to fit in in the school environment,” he added.

>>Continue reading in Roger Pereira’s column in Gazeta do Povo!

Web Stories