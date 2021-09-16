How are the dances of the biggest hits in Brazil born? Inside a ‘TikTok house’ | Song

The dances are already well known to those who use social networks. But they do not have a single origin and are not born in the same way. Behind the TikTok phenomena, there are from professional creators and specialized content production houses to beginner dancers or amateur users.

Now, understand what is behind these successful creations:

Kevin o Chris’ “Gin Type” was one of the biggest hits of the first half of this year and showed the more professional side of the choreography scheme. Behind the simplicity of the steps is a contract between the singer’s agent and a house of professional tiktokers , who get to spend the day thinking about dancing. There are also trained and/or experienced dancers who are perfected on the app’s successful moves and released dances in search of hitar. Ordinary users also create steps for fun or looking for followers. What helps the bombing is the repetition of the “TikTok pattern”: mime and literal movements that repeat what the lyrics say, ease, the app’s most famous steps and an outreach that challenges users. The origin of the steps comes from hip hop, but funk has gained space. The entry of TikTok houses in Brazil can further increase the partnership between singers, entrepreneurs and content producers for the network. Houses function as a generation Z “BBB” : they have a selection process, planned activities and challenges.

1. ‘Gin type’ and the advertising contract

Nice House influencers spend their days creating for TikTok and are responsible for the success of 'Type Gin' on the app

Who created this little dance of “Type Gin” was a young girl in her 20s who doesn’t reveal her name or age. She is known as “cherry” and is one of Nice House Brasil’s contractors.

She was one of those selected by the selection process to live in the house for 3 months and produce content. Kamilla Fialho, Kevin’s manager, discovered Nice House and hired an “advertising piece” from the staff: something that had the face of the app and made the music boom.

“It started with me, right. We had to develop and everyone was very busy, I was the most available at the time. And I thought of something, in the rhythm of the music, that would go viral, that would be easy, that would be replicable”, says “Cherry”.

She was inspired by a gringa trend. “I got this idea that people were making comparisons. For example, I go to school, then you’re sad. Then when I go to school and there’s a boy I like, then you’re happy. It’s a comparison that has the two sides.”

“Then I thought about bringing it to music because there is a calmer moment and there is a moment that gets more intense. And you can dance and put comparisons, so it’s something very replicable and very easy to do”, he explains.

Ring light, cell phone and a lot of softness are essential to face TikTok's dance challenges

After that, “Cherry” ran around the house and asked the staff to do it too. It worked and they presented it to the Kamilla company.

On the other side of the house, two dancers were working on something more “elaborated”: a couple’s dance, which was super hot at the beginning of the year. And they also presented to the company.

K2L approved both ideas and they launched them around the world. With 10 tiktokers inside the house, it was “easy” to create a buzz once the dances were posted. But the business was huge, reached artists, influencers, famous and everyone was “moving” to the sound of Kevin O Chris.

2. Amateur and professional success

Erika Tavares, João Pedro and Helloa Amaral are viral creators at TikTok

There are a lot of professional dancers on TikTok creating choreographies. That was the origin of the main gringo “challenges” in the beginning. Around here, educated people also took advantage of the network to grow and show what they know how to do.

This is the case of Erika Tavares, responsible for the dance of “No Nasceu pra Namorar”. Skateboarder Rayssa Leal repeated the steps at the Tokyo Olympics. Before achieving this success, Erika faced many setbacks.

Today, she has more than 570 thousand followers and is sought after by artists to close partnerships to create challenges for their music.

Erika Tavares is a dancer and accumulates thousands of followers

Dancer João Pedro Lima Machado, 17, expects the same success. He saw his followers grow and his videos boom when he started making remixes of older songs and more “elaborated” dances, different from the ones that usually go well on the app.

“I started creating because, in my opinion, it was becoming the same. And I thought: why not bring something different, more difficult? So I started to create dances with a faster grip and various movements.”

Dancer João Pedro Lima Machado is successful with dances at TikTok

Helloa Amaral is 13 years old and owns a viral dance. She took jazz lessons for two years and her mother is a teacher. She is a tiktoker, accompanies tiktokers and spends hours on TikTok. From seeing so much, the steps are internalized.

“I thought about creating the dance after I saw that it might go viral, the music came to my mind and naturally I started doing the steps, when I realized that there was none similar, I recorded it and posted it”, she says. Thus, Helloa did the funk “Your friend gave it” tap on thousands of profiles on the network.

The post where you do the choreography with a friend from school has more than 230 thousand views. And the song has over a million videos.

3. Steps and inspirations

Pop Week explains how TikTok dances are changing music in Brazil and around the world

TikTok Dance is not a mess: it is much more standardized than it looks and has already managed to give some moves the status of “classic”.

The most famous is Woah, a circular movement with the hands that can be adapted and is found in almost every little dance in the app. It’s this one:

Woah is TikTok's most famous step

Most movements are done with the upper body: trunk, arms, hand and head. The influence started with Hip Hop, due to the stylized and free movement.

No wonder, the first songs that went viral on the app were hip hop and rap strands: the dance “Renegade” (the network’s first big hit) to the song “Lottery”, by K Camp; “Wap” by Cardi B; and “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion.

The mundinho BR has imported funk movements and incorporated the entire body into the small screen. The main elements are the steps and the rebolada, which are in almost every funk hit on the platform. See the GIF below:

TikTok incorporates funk passinho

Another feature is that the steps look mimic. If the song is about love or heart, make a heart. If speaking in the head, point to the head. If talking about home, join hands in the shape of a roof. This simplicity makes dancing easy, especially for children.

But a content can also become famous precisely for its difficulty. That’s where the element of challenge comes in. The move is risky, but it can work very well, as was the complicated “Renegade”.

Therefore, the creators are very careful in the description of the videos, always with subtitles in the style “I want to see you can do it”. And, of course, A LOT of hashtags.

4. Inside a TikTok house

11 TikTokers from all over Brazil were selected to be part of the second season of Nice House, in São Paulo

Nice House is one of the tiktokers houses in Brazil. This business model became very famous abroad and arrived in the country last year.

The idea is to bring together several producers and join forces with each other to go viral. The profiles are different: there are those who do more dances, humor, those who interpret stories, makeup, and those who do a little of everything.

In the houses, they have classes with choreographers, vocal coaches, dramaturgy specialists and they need to complete some daily and weekly missions, with a minimum of posts and challenges.

There are also other houses that work in the country, such as the Black House, in São Paulo, only with black influencers. Play House, in turn, started and ended before it became better known.

Outside the country, the options are much greater. In the United States, the multiplication of these spaces led to a run through mansions in Los Angeles.

According to the newspaper “The New York Times”, in addition to the increase in demand for fixed rental of mansions, the demand for temporary rentals via Airbnb and offices for producers on the social network also increased.

The houses need to be beautiful, spacious, with a swimming pool, plenty of natural light and away from neighbors. this is a trend that has lasted for at least six years with spaces that bring together creators from different platforms: youtubers, gamers, Vine users and so on.

The most famous is Hype House, which pioneered the style for TikTok. She has accumulated nearly 20 million followers on the network and has cast stars like Charlie D’Amelio (124 million), Addison Rae (84 million) and chase hudson (32 million).

