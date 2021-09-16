How much does it cost to invest R$200 per month in Tesouro Direto? We did the math – 14/09/2021

Many people do not invest because they think the following: I have so little to invest each month that I prefer to spend now than save for the future. Caught in this thought, the person is waiting to earn better, receive extra money like the 13th salary or see how much is left to start investing.

Don’t wait for that day to come. Consistency matters when we are talking about an investment that will last for years, the famous long term. Let’s prove to you just that.

Perhaps you’ve already had the feeling that it wasn’t worth the investment because it was too little money. In economic theory, thisthought has a name: temporal choice. In other words, the person prefers to have a gain in the present, associated with pleasure, rather than making an effort in the present to gain in the future.

Maybe a little calculation will help you to change that thinking.

Direct Treasure and the Calculator

Tesouro Direto has calculators on the page where it displays the government bonds currently available. To do the calculation we talked about in the video above, we’re going to use the Treasury Direct calculator, but let’s understand beforehand what Tesouro Direto is.

Tesouro Direto is a government bond selling platform. When you invest, you are lending money to the government to pay for expenses, whether in transport, health, salaries, or in another area.

In return, the government undertakes to return the money at a future date, already agreed, plus interest.

There are three types of title:

prefixed: interest is fixed. At the time of purchase, the person already knows the profitability and it does not change if the investor stays until maturity.

post-fixed: follow the Selic, the economy’s basic interest rate. If it goes up, the yield goes up, if it goes down, the yield goes down with it.

of inflation: pay a fixed interest plus IPCA, the country’s official inflation index.

On the calculator, as shown in the video above, there are two options: inform how much will be invested per month or how much you want to redeem in the future. In our calculation, let’s consider the first alternative.

Simulation

We consider that the person invested R$ 1000, a money that would be stuck in savings, for example. From then on, it started to invest R$200 per month. See how much the investor would withdraw after paying Income Tax:

2024 Prefixed Treasury: BRL 8,568

Prefixed Treasury 2026: BRL 13,555

2026 Selic Treasury: R$ 16,601

2026 IPCA Treasury: BRL 15,246

In the video above we detail the calculation and compare it with the savings income.

Do you already invest in Tesouro Direto? Comment below or on our social networks (Instagram or YouTube).